IBM Cloud® Object Storage offers worldwide locations for your data storage needs with three resiliency options: cross region, regional or single data center.
What you get Cross region

Your data is stored across three regions within a geography for highest availability and resiliency.

 Regional

Your data is stored in multiple data center facilities within a single geographic region for best availability and performance.

 Single data center

Your data is stored across multiple devices in a single data center for when data locality matters most.
Feature details

Cross region

Regional

Single data center

Definition

Multi-regional protection with concurrent access

Multi-site protection within a region with concurrent data center access

Single data center protection and access

Recommended use

For business continuity, availability and resiliency across multiple regions

The default resiliency choice; for application development and high- and low-latency workloads

For in-country and locally restricted data

Latency

100s of milliseconds

10s of milliseconds

10s of milliseconds

Availability of IBM Cloud service integrations

Not all IBM Cloud service integrations are available.

Includes the broadest coverage of supported IBM Cloud service integrations.

Not all service integrations are available; some services may be hosted outside the region.

Locations

Dallas, Washington DC, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Amsterdam, San Jose, Milan

Dallas, Washington DC, Frankfurt, Tokyo, London, Sydney, Sao Paulo, Toronto

Amsterdam, San Jose, Milan, Chennai, Paris, Montreal, Osaka

Protection

Protection against entire regional unavailability or outage

Protection against entire site outage but not regional outages

Data may be unrecoverable in the event of disaster; customer backup recommended
