IBM Cloud® Object Storage offers worldwide locations for your data storage needs with three resiliency options: cross region, regional or single data center.
Your data is stored across three regions within a geography for highest availability and resiliency.
Your data is stored in multiple data center facilities within a single geographic region for best availability and performance.
Your data is stored across multiple devices in a single data center for when data locality matters most.
Cross region
Regional
Single data center
Definition
Multi-regional protection with concurrent access
Multi-site protection within a region with concurrent data center access
Single data center protection and access
Recommended use
For business continuity, availability and resiliency across multiple regions
The default resiliency choice; for application development and high- and low-latency workloads
For in-country and locally restricted data
Latency
100s of milliseconds
10s of milliseconds
10s of milliseconds
Availability of IBM Cloud service integrations
Not all IBM Cloud service integrations are available.
Includes the broadest coverage of supported IBM Cloud service integrations.
Not all service integrations are available; some services may be hosted outside the region.
Locations
Dallas, Washington DC, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Amsterdam, San Jose, Milan
Dallas, Washington DC, Frankfurt, Tokyo, London, Sydney, Sao Paulo, Toronto
Amsterdam, San Jose, Milan, Chennai, Paris, Montreal, Osaka
Protection
Protection against entire regional unavailability or outage
Protection against entire site outage but not regional outages
Data may be unrecoverable in the event of disaster; customer backup recommended