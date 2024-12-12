How to Use the Ingress Application Load Balancer to Expose an App Outside a Kubernetes Cluster

The ALB checks if a routing rule for the myapp path in the cluster exists. If a matching rule is found, the request is proxied according to the rules that you defined in the Ingress resource to the pod where the app is deployed. The source IP address of the package is changed to the IP address of the worker node where the app pod runs. If multiple app instances are deployed in the cluster, the ALB load balances the requests between the app pods.

See more details in the doc: How does a request get to my app in a classic cluster?

Use the following steps to create an Ingress application load balancer (ALB) service to expose your app.

1. Create a ClusterIP service

Create a Kubernetes ClusterIP service for the app deployment that you want to expose. Your app can be exposed by a Kubernetes service to be included in the Ingress load balancing:

$ kubectl expose deploy hello-world-deployment --name hello-world-svc --port 8080 service/my-app-svc exposed $ kubectl get services NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE hello-world-svc ClusterIP 172.21.82.31 <none> 8080/TCP 7s $ kubectl describe service hello-world-svc Name: hello-world-svc Namespace: project-a Labels: app=hello-world-deployment Annotations: <none> Selector: app=hello-world-deployment Type: ClusterIP IP: 172.21.82.31 Port: <unset> 8080/TCP TargetPort: 8080/TCP Endpoints: 172.30.233.41:8080,172.30.233.42:8080,172.30.233.43:8080 Session Affinity: None Events: <none>

Make sure to include a label to your deployment in the metadata section of your configuration file—such as app=hello-world-deployment . This label is needed to identify all pods where your app runs so that the pods can be included in the Ingress load balancing.

2. Select an app domain

You can choose the domain through which your apps will be accessible. You can use the IBM-provided domain, such as mycluster-<hash>-0000.us-south.containers.appdomain.cloud/myapp , to access your app:

$ ibmcloud ks cluster get --cluster tncluster | grep Ingress Ingress Subdomain: tncluster-5be51ad3139a99d89cdf8f97c78ef71c-0000.us-south.containers.appdomain.cloud Ingress Secret: tncluster-5be51ad3139a99d89cdf8f97c78ef71c-0000

3. Select TLS termination

You can choose whether to use TLS termination. The ALB load balances HTTP network traffic to the apps in your cluster. To also load balance incoming HTTPS connections, you can configure the ALB to decrypt the network traffic and forward the decrypted request to the apps that are exposed in your cluster. If you use the IBM-provided Ingress subdomain, you can use the IBM-provided TLS certificate, which is stored as a Kubernetes secret in the default namespace.

4. Create the Ingress resource

Create an Ingress configuration file that is named—for example, myingress.yaml —to define the routing rules that the ALB uses to route traffic to your app service.

Ensure that the resource deploys into the same namespace as the app services that you specified in the resource. If your apps are exposed by services in different namespaces in one cluster, add a wildcard subdomain to the beginning of the domain, such as

subdomain1.custom_domain.net or subdomain1.mycluster- <hash>-0000.us-south.containers.appdomain.cloud.

Use a unique subdomain for each Ingress resource that you create in the cluster.

See more details to add the Ingress annotations here.

Example configuration for the Ingress resource:

$ cat myingress.yaml apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: myingress annotations: kubernetes.io/ingress.class: "public-iks-k8s-nginx" spec: rules: - host: subdomain1.mycluster-fra04-b3-157851-5be51ad3139a99d89cdf8f97c78ef71c-0000.eu-de.containers.appdomain.cloud http: paths: - path: / pathType: Prefix backend: service: name: hello-world-svc port: number: 8080

Apply the Ingress configuration to create:

$ kubectl apply -f myingress.yaml ingress.networking.k8s.io/myingress configured

Verify that the Ingress resource was created successfully. If messages in the events describe an error in your resource configuration, change the values in your resource file and reapply the file for the resource:

$ kubectl describe ingress myingress ... Rules: Host Path Backends ---- ---- -------- subdomain1.tncluster-5be51ad3139a99d89cdf8f97c78ef71c-0000.us-south.containers.appdomain.cloud / hello-world-svc:8080 (172.30.233.41:8080,172.30.233.42:8080,172.30.233.43:8080) ... Events: Type Reason Age From Message ---- ------ ---- ---- ------- Normal Success 51s public-crbsps9s2d08ovk65207gg-alb1-56c8bc6f8d-7bkpt Successfully applied ingress resource.

Access your app with the Ingress subdomain and the path—https://<ingress_subdomain>/<app_path>:

$ curl subdomain1.tncluster-5be51ad3139a99d89cdf8f97c78ef71c-0000.us-south.containers.appdomain.cloud:80 Hello world from hello-world-deployment-56999cc7cf-vsr2q! Your app is up and running in a cluster!

5. Set up a custom domain

If you choose a custom domain, you can set it up through the following steps:

Register a custom domain by working with your Domain Name Service (DNS) provider or by using IBM Cloud DNS.

Define an alias for your custom domain by specifying the IBM-provided subdomain as a Canonical Name record (CNAME).

Change the host name with your custom domain in the Ingress configuration.

Example configuration for the Ingress resource:

apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1beta1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: myingress spec: tls: - hosts: - <your custom domain> secretName: <secret for your customer domain> rules: - host: <your custom domain> apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: myingress annotations: kubernetes.io/ingress.class: "public-iks-k8s-nginx" spec: tls: - hosts: - <your custom domain> secretName: <secret for your customer domain> rules: - host: <your custom domain> http: paths: - path: / pathType: Prefix backend: service: name: hello-world-svc port: number: 8080

You can access with your customer domain:

$ curl https://<your custom domain>/<app_path> Hello world from hello-world-deployment-56999cc7cf-vsr2q! Your app is up and running in a cluster!