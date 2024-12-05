An Easy Way of Deploying Helm Charts on OpenShift

OpenShift is a Kubernetes distribution platform from Red Hat, similar to IBM Cloud Private, that is loaded with features to make developers’ lives easier. Features like strict security policies, logging and monitoring, and many more make OpenShift a well-rounded platform that’s ready for production, saving you the trouble of cobbling these features together yourself from vanilla Kubernetes.

However, there is one key feature that Kubernetes supports and OpenShift doesn’t (at least officially)—the ability to deploy Helm charts.

Helm is the official package manager for Kubernetes. It uses a sophisticated template engine and package versioning that is more flexible than OpenShift templates. In addition, the Helm community has contributed numerous Helm charts for common applications like Jenkins, Redis, and MySQL that have been production-tested. IBM Cloud Private, a Kubernetes-based enterprise platform for containers, has full support for Helm and its community charts. It leverages Helm to create a UI-based catalog system that makes it easier to reuse the community charts. The catalog also lets you install/uninstall Helm charts with just a couple clicks, making it much easier to install an entire software stack.

Why doesn’t OpenShift support community Helm Charts?

Some community Helm Charts deploy containers with privileged access, which is not supported by OpenShift. IBM Cloud Private’s flexible Pod Security Policies, on the other hand, lets you choose the level of privilege you allow your containers to have based on your requirements.

But all is not lost for OpenShift fans, as there are workarounds that you can use that won’t compromise best practices or security. That said, if you want the ability to run Helm Charts like those for IBM Middleware on OpenShift without workarounds, I recommend you try out IBM Cloud Private on OpenShift, as it leverages the best of both IBM Cloud Private and OpenShift.

That option aside, if you are going the pure OpenShift route, this guide will walk you through converting existing Helm Charts into OpenShift-compatible YAML files.

If you’re an operations engineer or developer familiar with Kubernetes, Helm, and OpenShift, and you are interested in deploying the contents of existing Helm Charts on OpenShift, this recipe will save you time. You will be able to leverage the hard work of the Helm community while maintaining container best practices—versus creating the equivalent OpenShift templates on your own.

Steps for deploying a Helm Chart into OpenShift

Below are the four steps to deploy the contents of an existing Helm chart into an OpenShift cluster:

Convert existing Docker images to run as non-root.

Generate OpenShift-compatible YAML resource files from existing Helm charts.

Deploy the resource files into an OpenShift project.

Expose the services using OpenShift Routes.

The first half of this guide explains the steps for applying container best practices to a Dockerfile so it will work on OpenShift. The second half applies the guidelines of the first half to a specific example, the IBM Microservices Reference Architecture Helm Charts (known as bluecompute-ce ), converting its existing Helm charts to OpenShift-compatible YAML files.

Note: Assuming you have installed and are familiar with the tools in the following section, you should allow 30–45 minutes to complete this how-to.

Requirements

You will need a basic knowledge of Docker containers, Kubernetes, Helm, and OpenShift. You’ll also need the following resources and command-line tools:

OpenShift Cluster: Deploy a local OpenShift cluster using Minishift; the Minishift installation should also install the OpenShift CLI oc .

kubectl, the Kubernetes CLI

helm, the Kubernetes package manager CLI: Follow the instructions here to install it on your platform.

Adopting container best practices

The following sections explain the steps taken to modify your Dockerfile and Helm Charts to run as non-root user, which is a container best practice recommended on Kubernetes-based platforms like OpenShift and IBM Cloud Private.

Creating non-root Docker images

OpenShift enforces security best practices for containers out of the box. Some of these security practices include requiring Docker images to run as non-root and disallowing privileged containers, which can be harmful to the OpenShift cluster if they are compromised. This section explains how to make a Spring Boot-based Dockerfile run as non-root.

Let’s look at the Dockerfile for bluecompute -ce ‘s inventory service for reference. You don’t need to worry about what the service does, as we are only concerned with how the Dockerfile packages the code, followed by how to make it run as non-root.

Note: To learn more about Dockerfile options and their syntax, refer to the official documentation.

# STAGE: Build FROM gradle:4.9.0-jdk8-alpine as builder # Create Working Directory ENV BUILD_DIR=/home/gradle/app/ RUN mkdir $BUILD_DIR WORKDIR $BUILD_DIR # Download Dependencies COPY build.gradle $BUILD_DIR RUN gradle build -x :bootRepackage -x test --continue # Copy Code Over and Build jar COPY src src RUN gradle build -x test # STAGE: Deploy FROM openjdk:8-jre-alpine # Install Extra Packages RUN apk --no-cache update \ && apk add jq bash bc ca-certificates curl \ && update-ca-certificates # Create app directory ENV APP_HOME=/app RUN mkdir -p $APP_HOME/scripts WORKDIR $APP_HOME # Copy jar file over from builder stage COPY --from=builder /home/gradle/app/build/libs/micro-inventory-0.0.1.jar $APP_HOME RUN mv ./micro-inventory-0.0.1.jar app.jar COPY startup.sh startup.sh COPY scripts/max_heap.sh scripts/ EXPOSE 8080 8090 ENTRYPOINT ["./startup.sh"]

Notice that this is a two-stage Multi-Stage Dockerfile based on the two FROM instructions on line 2 and 18. In the first stage (lines 1-15), we are using the official gradle:4.9.0-jdk8-alpine Docker image to download Gradle dependencies, then build and test the application’s code to generate a jar file. In the second stage (lines 17-38), we are using the official openjdk:8-jre-alpine Docker image to copy over the generated jar file from the previous stage, copy over the Docker entry-point script from source, and also expose the application ports.

Note: The main benefit of using the multi-stage approach is a Docker image with smaller layers. To learn more about the benefits of a multi-stage Dockerfile , read the official documentation.

The above Dockerfile is fairly standard for Spring Boot services, and it is what we used for all the services in our Microservices Reference Architecture application. The only thing that remains to make the Dockerfile compatible with OpenShift security policies (and follow container best practices in general) is to create a non-root user to run the application process, which the base openjdk Docker image doesn’t do by default. To do so, we have to add the following lines before the EXPOSE instruction:

# Create user, chown, and chmod RUN adduser -u 2000 -G root -D blue \ && chown -R 2000:0 $APP_HOME \ && chmod -R u+x $APP_HOME/app.jar

USER 2000

Here is a quick breakdown of the above commands:

The adduser -u 2000 -G root -D blue command creates the blue user with a user id of 2000 and adds it to the root group (not to be confused with “sudoers”). OpenShift requires that a numeric user is used in the USER declaration instead of the user name. This allows OpenShift to validate the authority the image is attempting to run with and prevent running images that are trying to run as root (as mentioned in the OpenShift-Specific Guidelines).

The chown -R 2000:0 $APP_HOME command changes the ownership of the APP_HOME folder to user 2000 (created above) and the 0 group (which is the root group). This line will allow an arbitrary numeric user, assigned by OpenShift when launching the container, to start the application process.

The chmod -R u+x $APP_HOME/app.ja r command assigns execution permissions for the application jar file to the user, which can be an arbitrary numeric user in the root group.

Fortunately, that’s all the required changes to get this Docker image to run on OpenShift. Finally, here is a snippet of the complete Dockerfile :

# STAGE: Build FROM gradle:4.9.0-jdk8-alpine as builder # Create Working Directory ENV BUILD_DIR=/home/gradle/app/ RUN mkdir $BUILD_DIR WORKDIR $BUILD_DIR # Download Dependencies COPY build.gradle $BUILD_DIR RUN gradle build -x :bootRepackage -x test --continue # Copy Code Over and Build jar COPY src src RUN gradle build -x test # STAGE: Deploy FROM openjdk:8-jre-alpine # Install Extra Packages RUN apk --no-cache update \ && apk add jq bash bc ca-certificates curl \ && update-ca-certificates # Create app directory ENV APP_HOME=/app RUN mkdir -p $APP_HOME/scripts WORKDIR $APP_HOME # Copy jar file over from builder stage COPY --from=builder /home/gradle/app/build/libs/micro-inventory-0.0.1.jar $APP_HOME RUN mv ./micro-inventory-0.0.1.jar app.jar COPY startup.sh startup.sh COPY scripts/max_heap.sh scripts/ # Create user, chown, and chmod RUN adduser -u 2000 -G root -D blue \ && chown -R 2000:0 $APP_HOME \ && chmod -R u+x $APP_HOME/app.jar USER 2000 EXPOSE 8080 8090 ENTRYPOINT ["./startup.sh"]

Now that the Dockerfile no longer requires root privileges, all that remains is to build the Docker image and push it to a Docker registry, such as IBM Cloud Container Registry or Docker Hub. Do this with the following commands:

# CD to Dockerfile location cd /path/to/dockerfile/folder # Build Docker Image docker build -t ${REGISTRY_LOCATION}/bluecompute-inventory:openshift . # Push image to Docker Registry docker push ${REGISTRY_LOCATION}/bluecompute-inventory:openshift

Where ${REGISTRY_LOCATION} is the location of your Docker Registry and openshift is the new tag value for the image.

Updating Helm Charts

Before generating YAML from the Helm Charts, we have to update the Helm Charts with the newly-built Docker image. Simply edit the values.yaml file in the Chart and change the image’s tag value to that of the new Docker image. For example, here is an excerpt of the values.yaml file for bluecompute-ce ‘s inventory Helm Chart:

replicaCount: 1 image: repository: ibmcase/bluecompute-inventory tag: 0.6.0 pullPolicy: Always

The image.repository field represents the Docker image location for this chart (Docker Hub in this case) and the image.tag field represents the Docker image’s tag. To update the tag value to openshift , just replace the 0.6.0 value in image.tag with openshift , which will result in the following YAML:

replicaCount: 1 image: repository: ibmcase/bluecompute-inventory tag: openshift pullPolicy: Always

Generally speaking, this is all you need to update a Helm Chart with an OpenShift compatible non-root Docker image. Most community Helm Charts don’t have complicated configurations that require root privileges. But for those that do, they usually come in the form of one-off init containers that perform some administrative tasks on the container hosts. Usually, the workaround for those is to remove those containers from the charts themselves and perform those actions on the host yourself before deploying the charts. However, as with anything in software engineering, the changes you will have to make will depend on the chart and the workload itself, and must be addressed individually.

With that caveat in mind, let’s go over how we adapted the bluecompute-ce application to run its processes as non-root in order to work on OpenShift.

Deploy example Helm Charts on OpenShift