Webhooks integration

With Webhook API integration, users can establish workflows into almost any HTTP API endpoint that supports a POST method. This opens the door to greater collaboration around decisions that IBM Turbonomic is making to reduce waste and optimize performance. For example, a Turbonomic decision to resize a workload to meet increasing application resource demand can be posted to a Mircosoft Teams or Slack channel directing ops teams, or application owners, to the action details in the Turbonomic UI for closer inspection and to take the action there and then. Alternatively, for standard changes that need complex application sequences, the user can leverage webhook API integrations to trigger operational runbooks such as a RedHat Ansible Playbooks to automatically execute the resize of the workload and perform any associated application tasks that are required to take advantage of the additional resources.