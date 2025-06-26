Adding a version control system target and the credentials to read Terraform state will bring code-context into entities and action details within IBM® Turbonomic® where those entities are managed as code by Terraform. This enables faster, more informed processing of optimization actions, either manually or when automated.

Turbonomic needs read-only access to Terraform statefiles to correlate deployed resources that are optimized by Turbonomic with the repositories of code that describe them. Turbonomic is able to read state from HCP Terraform or Terraform Enterprise Workspaces and AWS S3 buckets.