Nutanix AHV is a type-1 hypervisor developed by Nutanix. It’s a secure and modern virtualization platform that provides a lightweight and efficient solution for running virtual machines on Nutanix clusters on-prem or in public cloud.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform provides a comprehensive solution for managing and optimizing the performance of virtualized environments. IBM Turbonomic software automatically analyzes the performance of virtual machines and workloads and uses this information to recommend actions around resource allocation and optimization.
Entities
Storage
Disk array
Storage controller
Metrics
Storage amount
Storage provisioned
Storage access operations per second (IOPS)
Latency
CPU
Actions generated
Move VM
Move VM (host)
Resize VM
Provision storage
Resize storage
Suspend storage
Move storage (recommendation only)
Provision storage controller (recommendation only)
Nutanix AHV integration is one of three hypervisor integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to hypervisor tooling to manage resources and use automated actions to help ensure VMs always get the resources they need to perform, whether on-prem or in the cloud.
Use automation to help ensure virtual machines get the resources they need to perform.
Drive efficiency and sustainability with full-stack visibility and resource management.