Nutanix AHV integration
Discover and manage resources in your Acropolis Hypervisor environment to help ensure application performance
IBM Turbonomic Nutanix AHV integration illustration
How it works

Nutanix AHV is a type-1 hypervisor developed by Nutanix. It’s a secure and modern virtualization platform that provides a lightweight and efficient solution for running virtual machines on Nutanix clusters on-prem or in public cloud. 

The IBM® Turbonomic® platform provides a comprehensive solution for managing and optimizing the performance of virtualized environments. IBM Turbonomic software automatically analyzes the performance of virtual machines and workloads and uses this information to recommend actions around resource allocation and optimization.

Data discovered

Entities

  • Storage

  • Disk array 

  • Storage controller

Metrics

  • Storage amount

  • Storage provisioned

  • Storage access operations per second (IOPS)

  • Latency 

  • CPU

Actions generated

  • Move VM

  • Move VM (host)

  • Resize VM

  • Provision storage

  • Resize storage

  • Suspend storage 

  • Move storage (recommendation only)

  • Provision storage controller (recommendation only)
More hypervisor integrations

Nutanix AHV integration is one of three hypervisor integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to hypervisor tooling to manage resources and use automated actions to help ensure VMs always get the resources they need to perform, whether on-prem or in the cloud.

Microsoft Hyper-V

Use automation to help ensure virtual machines get the resources they need to perform.

VMware vCenter

Drive efficiency and sustainability with full-stack visibility and resource management.

