Nutanix AHV integration

Nutanix AHV is a type-1 hypervisor developed by Nutanix. It’s a secure and modern virtualization platform that provides a lightweight and efficient solution for running virtual machines on Nutanix clusters on-prem or in public cloud.

The IBM® Turbonomic® platform provides a comprehensive solution for managing and optimizing the performance of virtualized environments. IBM Turbonomic software automatically analyzes the performance of virtual machines and workloads and uses this information to recommend actions around resource allocation and optimization.

