You have a data center; most likely you are leveraging VMware to meet your hypervisor needs and you want to make the most of your investment by running as efficient as possible. At the same time, you want to ensure that your applications always perform optimally during peak demand. If costs are up, utilization is down, and overprovisioning is sideways, it’s time to rethink your strategy.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform can help you safely increase utilization across shared resources without impacting performance. Turbonomic software automatically optimizes your applications’ resourcing levels while dynamically scaling with business needs in real time. With a modernization strategy you get a more efficient data center and better business outcomes.
When moving to containers, it becomes quickly apparent that as you start scaling to higher volumes you cannot scale without optimization. Turbonomic enables optimization of containers to provide best practices to scale faster and get better ROI out of Kubernetes.
With Turbonomic planning you can move applications built on Kubernetes quickly and confidently into production and use the tradeoffs of performance, allocation, and utilization to get the benefits of Kubernetes in less labor time and cost.
Turbonomic planning means you can optimize in non-production environments and simulate moves to production to determine how many pods will be needed (even in multi-tenant environments). This enables IT to increase adoption without wasting money and power on overcommit (using allocation models).
Turbonomic combines resource optimization, rightsizing, and automation to enable you to scale faster and get better ROI from Kubernetes. Here are some ways: