You have a data center; most likely you are leveraging VMware to meet your hypervisor needs and you want to make the most of your investment by running as efficient as possible. At the same time, you want to ensure that your applications always perform optimally during peak demand. If costs are up, utilization is down, and overprovisioning is sideways, it’s time to rethink your strategy.

The IBM® Turbonomic® platform can help you safely increase utilization across shared resources without impacting performance. Turbonomic software automatically optimizes your applications’ resourcing levels while dynamically scaling with business needs in real time. With a modernization strategy you get a more efficient data center and better business outcomes.

