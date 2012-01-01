Microsoft Hyper-V integration

If you have a small number of Hyper-V hosts in your environment, you can add them individually as IBM® Turbonomic® platform targets. Also, if you’ve deployed the Hyper-V hosts in a clustered domain (for example, as a failover cluster), you can specify one Hyper-V host as a target and IBM Turbonomic software automatically adds the other members of that cluster.

Note: For large Hyper-V environments, it’s typical to manage the hosts via System Center Virtual Machine Manager (VMM). You can specify the VMM server as a target and the IBM Turbonomic platform will use it to discover and manage its child Hyper-V hosts. If you use VMM, you should not add individual Hyper-V hosts as targets. For information about adding VMM targets, see adding virtual machine manager targets.

