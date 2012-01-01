Microsoft Hyper-V integration
How it works

If you have a small number of Hyper-V hosts in your environment, you can add them individually as IBM® Turbonomic® platform targets. Also, if you’ve deployed the Hyper-V hosts in a clustered domain (for example, as a failover cluster), you can specify one Hyper-V host as a target and IBM Turbonomic software automatically adds the other members of that cluster.

Note: For large Hyper-V environments, it’s typical to manage the hosts via System Center Virtual Machine Manager (VMM). You can specify the VMM server as a target and the IBM Turbonomic platform will use it to discover and manage its child Hyper-V hosts. If you use VMM, you should not add individual Hyper-V hosts as targets. For information about adding VMM targets, see adding virtual machine manager targets.

Data discovered

Entities

  • Virtual machine

  • Physical machine

  • Storage

Metrics

  • VM virtual memory, CPU, storage, IOPS, latency

  • Physical machine memory, CPU, IO, net, swap

  • Storage amount, provisioned, IOPS, latency

  • Data center memory, CPU, IO, net, swap

Actions generated

  • For virtual machines: Start, move, suspend, storage move, resize down/up, terminate, provision, reconfigure

  • For physical machines: Start, suspend, terminate, provision

  • For storage: Provision

Supported versions

  • Microsoft Hyper-V 2008 R2, Hyper-V 2012, Hyper-V 2012 R2, and Hyper-V 2016
More hypervisor integrations

Microsoft Hyper-V integration is one of three hypervisor integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to hypervisor tooling to manage resources and use automated actions to help ensure VMs always get the resources they need to perform, whether on-prem or in the cloud.

