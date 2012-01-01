If you have a small number of Hyper-V hosts in your environment, you can add them individually as IBM® Turbonomic® platform targets. Also, if you’ve deployed the Hyper-V hosts in a clustered domain (for example, as a failover cluster), you can specify one Hyper-V host as a target and IBM Turbonomic software automatically adds the other members of that cluster.
Note: For large Hyper-V environments, it’s typical to manage the hosts via System Center Virtual Machine Manager (VMM). You can specify the VMM server as a target and the IBM Turbonomic platform will use it to discover and manage its child Hyper-V hosts. If you use VMM, you should not add individual Hyper-V hosts as targets. For information about adding VMM targets, see adding virtual machine manager targets.
Entities
Virtual machine
Physical machine
Storage
Metrics
VM virtual memory, CPU, storage, IOPS, latency
Physical machine memory, CPU, IO, net, swap
Storage amount, provisioned, IOPS, latency
Data center memory, CPU, IO, net, swap
Actions generated
For virtual machines: Start, move, suspend, storage move, resize down/up, terminate, provision, reconfigure
For physical machines: Start, suspend, terminate, provision
For storage: Provision
Supported versions
Microsoft Hyper-V integration is one of three hypervisor integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to hypervisor tooling to manage resources and use automated actions to help ensure VMs always get the resources they need to perform, whether on-prem or in the cloud.
Drive efficiency and sustainability with full-stack visibility and resource management.
Discover and manage resources in your Acropolis Hypervisor environment to help ensure application performance.