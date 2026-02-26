Kubecost integration

Unify Kubernetes cost visibility with automated performance optimization

How it works

Kubecost surfaces detailed cost allocation across Kubernetes clusters, namespaces, workloads and containers. IBM Turbonomic® consumes this cost data and correlates it with real-time use and application demand.

Turbonomic then generates automated actions that right-size resources, eliminate waste and prevent overprovisioning by ensuring cost optimization decisions do not compromise application performance.
Data discovered

Entities

  • Kubernetes clusters
  • Nodes
  • Namespaces
  • Pods
  • Containers

Metrics

  • Kubernetes cost allocation
  • CPU and memory use
  • Workload demand patterns
Actions generated
  • Kubernetes workload right-sizing
  • Container and pod resource adjustments
  • Node placement and scaling recommendations
  • Automated actions to reduce waste while maintaining performance
Supported versions and prerequisites

Supported versions

  • Kubecost Foundations / OpenCost
    Supported with IBM Turbonomic 8.17.1 and later (Preview)
  • Kubecost Enterprise
    Supported with IBM Turbonomic 8.18.6 and later (Preview)

Prerequisites

  • Kubecost must be deployed in the same Kubernetes cluster as Kubeturbo
  • For Kubecost Enterprise, a Kubecost Enterprise target must be configured in Turbonomic to ingest cost data
  • No additional licensing is required beyond an existing IBM Turbonomic license
