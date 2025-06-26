GitHub integration

Use version control systems such as GitHub to discover the repositories that contain Terraform code (HCL). When GitHub is added as a target, IBM® Turbonomic® discovers the repositories found in the organization and shows it under the Repository entity type in the supply chain.

Add a version control system target and add the credentials to read Terraform state to bring code-context into entities and action details within Turbonomic where those entities are managed as code by Terraform. This enables faster, more informed processing of optimization actions, either manually or when automated.