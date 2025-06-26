GitHub integration

Integrate GitHub with Turbonomic to discover Terraform code, enabling code-aware optimization actions and enhanced automation

Book a live demo Free product tour
A diagram of different shapes, with arrows connecting them

How it works

Use version control systems such as GitHub to discover the repositories that contain Terraform code (HCL). When GitHub is added as a target, IBM® Turbonomic® discovers the repositories found in the organization and shows it under the Repository entity type in the supply chain.

Add a version control system target and add the credentials to read Terraform state to bring code-context into entities and action details within Turbonomic where those entities are managed as code by Terraform. This enables faster, more informed processing of optimization actions, either manually or when automated.

Data discovered

Entities

Repository 

 Actions

Grant access to Terraform statefile
G2 badges for Turbonomic - transparent background

89% of users likely to recommend IBM Turbonomic

See how Turbonomic compares to G2 averages and what real users say about the platform.

Read G2 2025 Report

Take the next step

Connect with our team for expert support and tailored solutions, or schedule a meeting to explore how we can help you achieve your business goals.

 Contact us
More ways to explore Community Documentation Learning Academy Support Webinars Resources