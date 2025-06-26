Optimize IT costs by automating and visualizing resource decisions within the technology business management (TBM) framework
IBM® Apptio® is an IT financial management platform that provides total cost transparency of technology expenses. IBM® Turbonomic® provides continuous optimization recommendations and automates application resourcing decisions. With this integration, Turbonomic automatically sends optimization insights (pending and executed actions) into Apptio, where the recommendations are quantified, visualized and aligned to the TBM solutions framework.
