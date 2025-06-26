IBM Apptio integration

Optimize IT costs by automating and visualizing resource decisions within the technology business management (TBM) framework

Book a live demo Free product tour
A diagram of clouds and circular shapes, with arrows connecting them

How it works

IBM® Apptio® is an IT financial management platform that provides total cost transparency of technology expenses. IBM® Turbonomic® provides continuous optimization recommendations and automates application resourcing decisions. With this integration, Turbonomic automatically sends optimization insights (pending and executed actions) into Apptio, where the recommendations are quantified, visualized and aligned to the TBM solutions framework.
G2 badges for Turbonomic - transparent background

89% of users likely to recommend IBM Turbonomic

See how Turbonomic compares to G2 averages and what real users say about the platform.

Read G2 2025 Report

Take the next step

Connect with our team for expert support and tailored solutions, or schedule a meeting to explore how we can help you achieve your business goals.

 Contact us
More ways to explore Community Documentation Learning Academy Support Webinars Resources