With the Turbonomic platform, teams can reduce costs and help ensure application performance across multiple environments, including on-prem, cloud and hybrid cloud environments. Turbonomic software provides insights into resource utilization and generates resource allocation actions that enable you to optimize your environments, regardless of where they are deployed.

Cloud cost optimization has become increasingly important for many organizations as they move to the cloud or look to expand their footprint. For organizations with a FinOps practice, Turbonomic software supports cloud cost optimization through insights into cloud usage patterns, identifying unused or underutilized resources, and generating actions that help reduce costs.

The platform’s on-prem optimization capabilities are equally useful for organizations with significant on-prem infrastructure that are looking to make more efficient use of their resources and spend.

The Turbonomic platform also provides value in Kubernetes optimization. Turbonomic software helps organizations using Kubernetes as their container orchestration platform optimize their deployments to ensure they are using their resources efficiently and effectively.

