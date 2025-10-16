AI workloads are resource intensive and highly sensitive to performance bottlenecks. Turbonomic® analyzes GPU, CPU and memory demand in real time and automates scaling, placement and allocation decisions. Turbonomic looks at Kubernetes and Red Hat® OpenShift® application performance metrics such as concurrency, response time, service time and queueing delays to drive scaling for gen AI inference services. Across cloud, on prem and containers, Turbonomic assures consistent performance while maximizing utilization.