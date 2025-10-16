Intelligent AI workload optimization across hybrid cloud platforms

Optimize AI workloads on cloud, on prem and in containers with Turbonomic. Automate resource decisions to help ensure AI Model and GPU performance.

 

Book a live demo Free product tour
A flowchart illustrating the process of business applications

Automate AI workload optimization at scale

AI workloads are resource intensive and highly sensitive to performance bottlenecks. Turbonomic® analyzes GPU, CPU and memory demand in real time and automates scaling, placement and allocation decisions. Turbonomic looks at Kubernetes and Red Hat® OpenShift® application performance metrics such as concurrency, response time, service time and queueing delays to drive scaling for gen AI inference services. Across cloud, on prem and containers, Turbonomic assures consistent performance while maximizing utilization.

Benefits

Optimize cloud GPU performance

Continuously match workloads to the best GPU instance type in AWS and Azure so applications stay fast and responsive.
Gain agility for AI projects

Scale GPU resources up or down in real time, enabling teams to launch and grow AI initiatives without infrastructure delays.
Assure gen AI performance

Scale inference services on concurrency, response time and throughput to deliver consistently fast and accurate results.
Improve GPU utilization

Leverage MIG-aware scaling and performance metrics to drive higher GPU usage, freeing capacity to handle more AI workloads at no extra cost.
Keep business apps reliable

Ensure GPU-enabled workloads run without disruption by placing them on compatible hosts with available capacity.
Extend the life of hardware

Boost workload density safely, helping you support more AI projects on the same hardware before new GPU investments.
Optimize cloud GPU performance

Continuously match workloads to the best GPU instance type in AWS and Azure so applications stay fast and responsive.
Gain agility for AI projects

Scale GPU resources up or down in real time, enabling teams to launch and grow AI initiatives without infrastructure delays.
Assure gen AI performance

Scale inference services on concurrency, response time and throughput to deliver consistently fast and accurate results.
Improve GPU utilization

Leverage MIG-aware scaling and performance metrics to drive higher GPU usage, freeing capacity to handle more AI workloads at no extra cost.
Keep business apps reliable

Ensure GPU-enabled workloads run without disruption by placing them on compatible hosts with available capacity.
Extend the life of hardware

Boost workload density safely, helping you support more AI projects on the same hardware before new GPU investments.

Enhance your GPU efficiency and performance

Person working in server room
Public cloud GPU optimization

Turbonomic continuously evaluates GPU metrics such as GPU count, memory and bandwidth across AWS and Azure instances. It automatically recommends and executes the best-fit instance type, ensuring workloads run at peak performance while avoiding unnecessary over-provisioning. With policy controls for GPU tiers and compute capabilities, it keeps costs predictable and performance consistent for AI workloads.

 Book a live demo
Turbonomic UI interface segment
Generative AI workload tuning

Gen AI workloads demand massive GPU resources. Turbonomic optimizes GPU workload allocation across Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift to make sure gen AI LLM inference workloads meet defined service-level objectives (SLO) and performance standards while maximizing GPU usage, efficiency and cost.
Shot of a Asian IT Engineer Using Laptop in a Data Center Server Room. Concept of Internet Web Visualization Projection with Blue Lines on Server Rack.
Data center GPU optimization

Turbonomic applies GPU-aware analytics to dynamically place and optimize VMs that require GPU acceleration. By recognizing vGPU and passthrough configurations, it ensures workloads run only on compatible hosts with available capacity. This prevents disruptions, protects application performance and allows organizations to increase workload density without sacrificing reliability.

 Contact sales
Person working in server room
Public cloud GPU optimization

Turbonomic continuously evaluates GPU metrics such as GPU count, memory and bandwidth across AWS and Azure instances. It automatically recommends and executes the best-fit instance type, ensuring workloads run at peak performance while avoiding unnecessary over-provisioning. With policy controls for GPU tiers and compute capabilities, it keeps costs predictable and performance consistent for AI workloads.

 Book a live demo
Turbonomic UI interface segment
Generative AI workload tuning

Gen AI workloads demand massive GPU resources. Turbonomic optimizes GPU workload allocation across Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift to make sure gen AI LLM inference workloads meet defined service-level objectives (SLO) and performance standards while maximizing GPU usage, efficiency and cost.
Shot of a Asian IT Engineer Using Laptop in a Data Center Server Room. Concept of Internet Web Visualization Projection with Blue Lines on Server Rack.
Data center GPU optimization

Turbonomic applies GPU-aware analytics to dynamically place and optimize VMs that require GPU acceleration. By recognizing vGPU and passthrough configurations, it ensures workloads run only on compatible hosts with available capacity. This prevents disruptions, protects application performance and allows organizations to increase workload density without sacrificing reliability.

 Contact sales
Client success stories 5.3x

increase in idle GPU availability. Learn how IBM BAM doubled GPU throughput and reduced hardware needs with intelligent automation.

 Read the IBM BAM story

Resources

A glance at Turbonomic

Turbonomic automates data center operations, optimizes cloud spend and increases Kubernetes efficiency.
G2 product reviews

Turbonomic earned G2 badges for ROI, grid leadership, user adoption. Check real user scores in G2's Winter reports.
Reviews on TrustRadius

Read what IBM Turbonomic satisfied customers are saying on TrustRadius.
VMware strategy

Reduce VMware hardware and licensing needs along with a refresh 75% cost avoidance in year one.
Manage IT resources

Automated application resource management can drive smarter cloud cost optimization.
247% ROI in 3 years

This report indicates 35% cloud savings, 75% fewer performance tickets, and 247% ROI in three years.

Turbonomic starred in "Inside the Blueprint" on Bloomberg and FOX Business.
Meet application SLOs

Turbonomic helps platform and DevOps engineers optimize speed to market and application performance.
Book a live demo

Explore data center management solutions in a live demo to drive measurable results.
Start your free trial

IBM Turbonomic offers a 30-day free trial. No credit card required. Start your free trial now.
Product tour

Experience an interactive demo to see real-time app performance and resource optimization.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

AI Workload Optimization is the ability to automatically match GPU resources to workload demand across on-premises, cloud and container environments. This ensures your AI applications always perform while keeping costs under control.

Turbonomic continuously analyzes demand for GPU, CPU and memory across data centers, cloud and Kubernetes. It automates placement, scaling and rightsizing so AI workloads meet performance objectives without overprovisioning resources.

Turbonomic places GPU workloads only on compatible hosts with available capacity. This prevents performance issues and helps you get more value out of existing hardware.

In AWS and Azure, Turbonomic continuously right-sizes GPU instances so you only pay for what you use. It also eliminates waste by scaling down or moving workloads off idle GPU instances.

Yes. Turbonomic optimizes generative AI inference in Kubernetes and OpenShift by scaling services based on GPU and application metrics. It ensures latency and throughput objectives are met while improving GPU utilization.

Turbonomic monitors GPU resources at the VM, node and container service levels. It automates safe placement for on-prem VMs and scales Kubernetes inference workloads, improving efficiency across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Read the case study

Yes. Turbonomic right sizes GPU instances in public cloud, safely places and consolidates GPU workloads in data centers, and scales Kubernetes inference workloads based on SLOs. By aligning supply with demand, it reduces unnecessary spend while maintaining performance for AI workloads.

IBM’s Big AI Models team increased idle GPU availability by 5.3x and doubled throughput all while maintaining latency targets. That means faster innovation at lower cost.

Take the next step

Connect with our team for expert support and tailored solutions, or schedule a meeting to explore how we can help you achieve your business goals.

 Contact us
More ways to explore Community Documentation Learning Academy Support Webinars Resources