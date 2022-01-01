IBM® Power® Private Cloud with Shared Utility Capacity provides organizations with the business continuity and security that they have come to rely upon from Power with cloud-like agility and flexibility. Organizations can optimize their costs with shared resources and a pay-per-use by-the-minute economics model for compute capacity in Power® Enterprise Pools 2.0.
IBM Power: Driving agility and choice with flexible consumption options
Lower initial upfront system acquisition costs.
Optimize resource utilization to reduce compute capacity costs through seamless, multi-system resource sharing.
Minimize configuration changes with fully active standby capacity.
Base capacity (processor activations, memory activations, operating system entitlement) acquired on Power10 or Power9® servers may be aggregated and effectively shared across a pool of sytems within an enterprise.
Minutes of metered capacity consumed may be debited against prepaid capacity credits on an account or may be invoiced at the end of each month.
Real-time and historical usage monitoring and analysis may be done by the Cloud Management Console.
