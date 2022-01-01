IBM Power Private Cloud with Shared Utility Capacity

Fully active standby, pay-per-use capacity metered by the minute
Flexible consumption brochure
Smiling person leaning against server
Overview

IBM® Power® Private Cloud with Shared Utility Capacity provides organizations with the business continuity and security that they have come to rely upon from Power with cloud-like agility and flexibility. Organizations can optimize their costs with shared resources and a pay-per-use by-the-minute economics model for compute capacity in Power® Enterprise Pools 2.0.
Benefits
Cost optmization

Lower initial upfront system acquisition costs.
Resource optimization

Optimize resource utilization to reduce compute capacity costs through seamless, multi-system resource sharing.
Configuration and continuity 

Minimize configuration changes with fully active standby capacity.
Features
Base capacity

Base capacity (processor activations, memory activations, operating system entitlement) acquired on Power10 or Power9® servers may be aggregated and effectively shared across a pool of sytems within an enterprise.
Metered capacity

Minutes of metered capacity consumed may be debited against prepaid capacity credits on an account or may be invoiced at the end of each month.
 Monitoring and analysis

Real-time and historical usage monitoring and analysis may be done by the Cloud Management Console.
Resources Introducing IBM Power Enterprise Pools 2.0
IBM Power Enterprise Pools 2.0 delivers enhanced multisystem resource sharing and by-the-minute consumption of on-premises compute resources for clients deploying and managing a private cloud infrastructure.
Power® Private Cloud with Shared Utility Capacity documentation
Explore our guidance and support on how to implement Shared Utility Capacity.
Cloud Management Console Cloud Connector Security White Paper
The HMC Cloud Connector is a Linux service that pushes data into the Cloud Management Console (CMC) database upon user enablement.
Entitled Systems Support for Power Enterprise Pools documentation
Learn how to generate your pool ID, manage monthly billing usage contacts and prepaid credits as well as manage your inventory, including base software and hardware resources.
IBM Power Virtual Server
Use a security-rich virtual server for a consistent experience, modernizing at your pace and price point on and off premises.
IBM Power Elastic Capacity
Flexible Capacity on Demand for IBM Power is a usage-based pricing model for on-premises IBM Power servers.
Take the next step

Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Power expert.

 Explore IBM Power
More ways to explore Community IBM Power Redbooks® IBM Global Financing