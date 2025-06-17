Flexible Capacity on Demand for IBM® Power® is a usage-based pricing model for on-premises IBM Power servers.
Dynamically deliver one or more resources on your private server as your business needs change. With flexible consumption for IBM Power, you can optimize IT costs and improve server capacity planning.
Pay-for-use by the minute, plus get real-time and historical usage monitoring and analysis, giving you greater operating flexibility.
Choose the level of up-front investment, activate as little as 1 core, 256GB up-front and then pay-as-you-go for additional consumption.
Only IBM Power lets you share your capacity commitment across a pool of resources, giving you maximum utility from your compute resources.
Power9 and Power10 servers can be purchased with base capacity, which is aggregated and effectively shared across the pool with the remaining capacity on each server is activated when a pool is started and seamlessly available as metered capacity by the minute.
Activate processor cores or memory units daily, as long as you need to, by using a Hardware Management Console to temporarily enable the resources.
Manage and monitor your system information with cloud management. Set system limits, plus monitor inventory and performance in a simple and unified location hosted in the IBM Cloud®.
Access and manage IBM Power hardware and software purchased through Digital Sellers, Business Partners or by yourself directly on ESS.