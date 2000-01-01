HomeNetworkNS1 Connect
Improve reliability and speed of DNS connections with IBM NS1 Connect
Experience the authoritative DNS service trusted by thousands of the world’s most innovative companies
Start a free developer accountFind the right plan
Explore the power of IBM's authoritative DNS
Improve reliability and resilience
Keep users connected and revenue flowing with a global anycast network featuring a 100% uptime service level agreement (SLA) and built-in protection against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. For added resilience, an optional single-tenant redundant domain name system (DNS) layer is also available.
Explore more
Optimize global network performance
Advanced, customizable traffic steering and global server load balancing (GSLB) capabilities help ensure that you can deliver applications, services and content with the performance your users expect.
Explore more
Streamline DNS management
Automate the full range of DNS configuration tasks through the IBM® NS1 Connect® application programming interface (API). Use preconfigured integrations for application monitoring, observability and infrastructure as code (IaC) to reduce manual effort.
Explore more
Choose the right plan for your business
Essentials
Includes 30M queries, 3000 DNS Records, 5 Filter Chains and 20 Monitors
Starting at
$250.00USD
*
DNS Queries : Up to 30 million per month
DNS records : Up to 3000
Traffic steering Filter Chains : 5 included (not RUM-based)
Health check monitors : 20 included
Data feeds
Global scale with 26 PoP locations
Top tier response and propagation times
Buy now
Recommended
Premium
For businesses needing scalable authoritative DNS. Pricing is based on query volume and DNS records. Additional services are also priced through query volume.
DNS Queries : Custom, based on usage
DNS records : Custom, based on usage
Traffic steering Filter Chains : Custom, based on volume & type
Health check monitors : Custom, based on volume
Data feeds
Global scale with 26 PoP locations
Top tier response and propagation times
Contact us
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Start your free developer account
Get your authoritative DNS up and running in minutes with an IBM NS1 Connect free developer account. Try our robust feature set and API in production.
“The automation and manageability of IBM NS1 Connect are its most alluring features.”