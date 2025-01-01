Home
Network
NS1 Connect
IBM NS1 Connect delivers a fully managed DNS service with anycast routing, robust APIs, DDoS defense, HTTPS redirection, and uptime monitoring. Maximize performance, minimize downtime, and stay secure with automated failover and real-time alerts.
Anycast based managed DNS ensures swift responses worldwide, minimizing latency for every user location.
High capacity design absorbs DDoS attacks with 26 redundant PoPs for 100% query response.
Integrate DNS with existing DevOps tools and processes, enabling multiple teams to manage configurations without silos.
Enhance application uptime and speed by steering traffic through global server load balancing (GSLB).
Minimized DNS latency and improve application performance with a managed DNS backbone designed for peak global performance.
Delivers a managed DNS infrastructure with worldwide points of presence: 26 point of presence (PoP) locations on 6 continents.
Routes queries to the closest location for minimal latency and high availability.
Absorbs traffic spikes effortlessly via global distribution.
Integrate your managed DNS operations seamlessly with powerful APIs, ensuring smooth DevOps workflows and error free automation.
Integrates managed DNS with Terraform, Ansible and other tools for effortless zone creation and policy updates.
Enables you to automate provisioning to reduce manual workloads and enhance agility.
Supports real time DNS changes and consistent deployments.
Simplifies DevOps pipelines across your entire DNS environment.
Delegate DNS management to individual application teams with custom middleware solutions.
We ensure continuous DNS availability through a layered approach, preventing DNS disruptions even under the largest DDoS events.
Over-provisioned PoPs absorb up to 50× normal load, curbing large volumetric surges.
Protocol filtering drops non-DNS packets, blocking reflection and amplification exploits.
Trex engine handles random Query floods.
Combine managed DNS with secure URL forwarding to maintain brand consistency, privacy, and optimal SEO value.
Seamlessly handles secure redirects through managed DNS integration.
Automatically manages certificates and HTTPS configurations.
Automates certificate renewals and DNS record updates.
Preserves consistent branding and boosts SEO.
Stay proactive with real-time health checks and seamless failover to your backup solution.
Boost performance and protection with these DNS add-ons, available for purchase with a Premium account. Pricing is based on your specific needs.
Add a single tenant, redundant DNS layer for extra protection against downtime.
Get a 3x performance boost for your users in the Chinese mainland.
Steer users based on internet performance and availability using Real User Monitoring.
Understand at all times what’s happening with your dns.