Home

Network

NS1 Connect

 Features
Boost reliability and elevate user experience with IBM NS1 Connect
Start a free developer account See pricing options
Illustration of IBM NS1 Connect showing world wide connectivity

Accelerate and safeguard your DNS performance

IBM NS1 Connect delivers a fully managed DNS service with anycast routing, robust APIs, DDoS defense, HTTPS redirection, and uptime monitoring. Maximize performance, minimize downtime, and stay secure with automated failover and real-time alerts.
Accelerated global performance

Anycast based managed DNS ensures swift responses worldwide, minimizing latency for every user location.
Always available DNS

High capacity design absorbs DDoS attacks with 26 redundant PoPs for 100% query response.
Seamless DevOps integration

Integrate DNS with existing DevOps tools and processes, enabling multiple teams to manage configurations without silos.
Optimized performance & availability

Enhance application uptime and speed by steering traffic through global server load balancing (GSLB).

Key features

Anycast DNS API-first architecture DDOS protection HTTPS redirects Uptime monitor

Add-ons

Boost performance and protection with these DNS add-ons, available for purchase with a Premium account. Pricing is based on your specific needs.
Dedicated DNS

Add a single tenant, redundant DNS layer for extra protection against downtime.

 DNS for China

Get a 3x performance boost for your users in the Chinese mainland.

 RUM traffic steering

Steer users based on internet performance and availability using Real User Monitoring.

 DNS Insights

Understand at all times what’s happening with your dns.

Interactive demo

Give your network's DNS performance a closer look

Explore IBM and Catchpoint's study on DNS performance across the globe and compare different authoritative DNS providers.

 Download the whitepaper
Take the next step
See pricing options Book a live demo
Explore more Resources API documentation Product documentation Community