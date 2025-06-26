Dropbox, a leading file hosting service provider, has built their reputation on delivering seamless file sharing and collaboration experiences to over half a billion users across the globe. With a massive global edge network spanning more than 20 clusters, the company is committed to ensuring consistent, high-quality service regardless of where users are located.

However, Dropbox encountered unexpected limitations with their traditional approach to domain name system (DNS) load balancing. The company relied on geolocation-based routing, which often directed users to the geographically nearest point of presence (PoP) rather than the most responsive one. While this method seemed logical on paper at the time, it resulted in suboptimal connection and increased latency for users.

The problem was particularly severe in certain regions. For example, users in Vladivostok, Iceland and Egypt experienced inconsistent service quality. For a company whose success depended on speed, reliability and user satisfaction, these routing inefficiencies posed a serious risk to Dropbox’s global performance standards.

“The best way to improve DNS load balancing and avoid such corner cases is to 'teach' it about your network topology,” explains Nikita Shirokov from the Traffic Team at Dropbox. The company needed a smarter approach that could help analyze network performance in real time, not just rely on geographic proximity.