The IBM® NS1 Connect® free developer account showcases IBM's authoritative DNS capabilities, allowing users to start using it in minutes. Although traffic scale is limited, the full API is available for unlimited usage. Use it in production as a primary or secondary solution.
Get the essential features you need for fast, reliable connections to your end users – scaled for growing businesses. Available for purchase on IBM.com or AWS.
NS1 Connect Premium is for businesses needing scalable authoritative DNS. Pricing is based on query volume and DNS records. Additional services are also priced through query volume. Enterprise plans offer customizable support and professional services.
DNS queries
Up to 5 million per month
Up to 30 million per month
Custom, with price based on usage tier
DNS records
Up to 500
Up to 3000
Custom, with price based on usage tier
Traffic steering filter chains
1 included (not RUM-based)
5 included (not RUM-based)
Custom, with price based on volume and filter type(s)
Health check monitors
1 included
20 included
Custom, with price based on number of monitors
Data feeds
Global scale with 26 PoP locations
Top tier response and propagation times
DNSSEC on primary and secondary zones
Built-in protections against DDoS attacks
100% uptime SLA1
Not included
24/7/365 NS1 Connect support
Not included
Migration support
Not included
Not included
Available for purchase
HTTPs Redirects and URL forwarding
Not included
Not included
Not available (requires premium plan)
Not available (requires premium plan)
Custom, with price based on PoPs and usage tier
Not available (requires premium plan)
Not available (requires premium plan)
Custom, with price based on mainland China queries
Not available (requires premium plan)
Not available (requires premium plan)
Custom, with price based on usage tier
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
