The IBM® NS1 Connect® free developer account showcases IBM's authoritative DNS capabilities, allowing users to start using it in minutes. Although traffic scale is limited, the full API is available for unlimited usage. Use it in production as a primary or secondary solution.

Get the essential features you need for fast, reliable connections to your end users – scaled for growing businesses.

NS1 Connect Premium is for businesses needing scalable authoritative DNS. Pricing is based on query volume and DNS records. Additional services are also priced through query volume. Enterprise plans offer customizable support and professional services.

DNS queries

Up to 5 million per month

Up to 30 million per month

Custom, with price based on usage tier

DNS records

Up to 500

Up to 3000

Custom, with price based on usage tier

Traffic steering filter chains

1 included (not RUM-based)

5 included (not RUM-based)

Custom, with price based on volume and filter type(s)

Health check monitors

1 included

20 included

Custom, with price based on number of monitors

Data feeds

Global scale with 26 PoP locations

Top tier response and propagation times

NS1 API

NS1 integrations

DNSSEC on primary and secondary zones

Built-in protections against DDoS attacks

100% uptime SLA1

Not included

24/7/365 NS1 Connect support

Not included

Migration support

Not included

Not included

Available for purchase

HTTPs Redirects and URL forwarding

Not included

Not included

Dedicated DNS

Not available (requires premium plan)

Not available (requires premium plan)

Custom, with price based on PoPs and usage tier

DNS for China

Not available (requires premium plan)

Not available (requires premium plan)

Custom, with price based on mainland China queries

DNS insights

Not available (requires premium plan)

Not available (requires premium plan)

Custom, with price based on usage tier

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
IBM NS1 Connect is offered through a variety of pricing plans, from free accounts to large enterprise packages.
Essentials on IBM.com

Scaled for growing businesses, our Essentials plan gives you the features you need to ensure fast, reliable connections to end-users. Available for purchase on IBM.com.

Essentials on AWS

Scaled for growing businesses, our Essentials plan gives you the features you need to ensure fast, reliable connections to end-users. Available for purchase on AWS.

