Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks are becoming more frequent and costly every year. Even a “small” DDoS attack can knock your business offline for hours or days. DDoS attacks don’t just happen to large enterprises either—small enterprises with minimal protections are targeted just as frequently.

Businesses need multiple layers of protection against DDoS attacks. To keep revenue-generating applications and websites online, your authoritative DNS provider should have sufficient capacity to absorb traffic spikes and controls in place to guard against automated “junk” queries.

Since authoritative DNS providers charge for usage, a DDoS attack can also have an unexpected financial impact. That’s why it’s important to protect your DNS bill against spikes in traffic from DDoS attack activity.