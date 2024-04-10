The IBM® LTO Ultrium 9 data cartridge (LTO 9) provides 50% more storage capacity than the previous generation for long-term data preservation and rapid, reliable access to data. The ninth generation of LTO Ultrium tape media delivers 18 TB native capacity and up to 45 TB of compressed capacity for even greater efficiency and performance. Purchasing LTO 9 data cartridges from IBM gives you peace of mind in sourcing media from a trusted, time-proven tape technology leader. Discover how the LT0 9 can help you manage explosive data growth, sustain rapid, reliable access to data and ensure business resilience.