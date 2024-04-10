The IBM® LTO Ultrium 9 data cartridge (LTO 9) provides 50% more storage capacity than the previous generation for long-term data preservation and rapid, reliable access to data. The ninth generation of LTO Ultrium tape media delivers 18 TB native capacity and up to 45 TB of compressed capacity for even greater efficiency and performance. Purchasing LTO 9 data cartridges from IBM gives you peace of mind in sourcing media from a trusted, time-proven tape technology leader. Discover how the LT0 9 can help you manage explosive data growth, sustain rapid, reliable access to data and ensure business resilience.
High capacity and performance with exceptional reliability
Get 18 TB of native capacity and up to 45 TB of compressed capacity for significantly greater efficiency and performance while reducing the number of cartridges, equipment, space and labor you need.
Get better protection with physical air gap adding a barrier between data and online hackers.
Prevent overwriting and reduce the risk of data loss due to human error with WORM cartridges.
Give users and apps direct access to files from tape without having to rely on third-party apps. This improves data access and can reduce software licensing costs and dependencies.
Tape cartridges offer AES-256-bit data encryption at rest to ensure data privacy and reduce the risk of data corruption due to virus or sabotage.
Facilitate remote, offline data storage for superior protection from natural or manmade threats that can impact online or on-site data storage. IBM LTO 9 data cartridges are compatible with LTO Ultrium 9 tape drives, which offer device-level data encryption to ensure data privacy and reduce the risk of data corruption due to virus or sabotage. The write-once-read-many (WORM) cartridge model stores data in a non-erasable, non-rewritable format to prevent overwriting and reduce the risk of data loss due to human error.
With IBM Storage Archive, the data files are indexed to facilitate search and retrieval using disk-like directory tree structures and drag-and-drop techniques to improve the usability of tape solutions. IBM Storage Archive allows users and applications to directly retrieve files from tape rather than rely on proprietary, third-party apps, thereby significantly enhancing data access and potentially reducing software licensing costs and dependencies.
Ensures compatibility with tape drive and automation products from LTO Ultrium 9 vendors. This solution also reduces your data storage investment risk by using open standards-based tape technology.
Available in rewritable and WORM cartridge models and with custom, as well as blank and RFID-embedded cartridge labels.
Maximize your purchasing power with flexible payment options and competitive rates for IBM software, services, systems and solutions.
