Technical specifications
General characteristics
Media type

Linear serpentine recording half-inch cartridge
Data capacity

6 TB native

Up to 15 TB with 2.5:1 data compression
Cartridge models

LTO Ultrium 7 6 TB rewritable data cartridge

LTO Ultrium 7 6 TB non-erasable, non-rewritable WORM cartridge
Tape characteristics
Total tape thickness

5.6 µ (0.00022 in.)
Tape length

960 m (3,149 ft)
Cartridge characteristics
Cartridge size (L x W x D)

102.0 mm x 105.0 mm x 21.0 mm (4.0 in. x 4.1 in. x 0.8 in.)
Data cartridge weight

200 g (0.441 lb)
Cleaning cartridge weight

115 g (0.254 lb)
Safety characteristics

Toxicity: nonhazardous to human health in anticipated use

Flammability: self-extinguishing per UL94
Environmental recommendations
Operating conditions

10°C - 45°C (50°F - 113°F); 10% - 80% RH; 26°C (79°F) wet bulb maximum
Short-term storage conditions

16°C - 35°C (61°F - 95°F); 20% - 80% RH; 26°C (79°F) wet bulb maximum
Long-term storage conditions

16°C - 25°C (61°F - 77°F); 20% - 50% RH; 26°C (79°F) wet bulb maximum
Shipping conditions

-23°C - 49°C (-9°F - 120°F); 20% - 80% RH; 26°C (79°F) wet bulb max
Cartridge disposal

Classified as nonhazardous waste per EPA regulation 40CFR261;

Can be disposed of as normal office trash
Machine type, Model (Part numbers)
LTO Ultrium 7 data cartridge

3589-651 (p/n 38L7302)
LTO Ultrium 7 WORM cartridge

LTO Ultrium universal cleaning cartridge

3589-004 (p/n 35L2086)
Limited lifetime warranty

Free from defects in manufacturing and materials defects for the useful life of the product
