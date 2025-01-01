Instana seamlessly integrates information from Zipkin Spans into infrastructure / service dependency maps and enhances data provided by Zipkin with automatically collected tracing information of various kinds. Since Instana can correlate AutoTrace™ data with trace data from all tracing feeds, including OpenTracing and Jaeger, application stakeholders can get a much fuller picture of their overall application performance, individual requests / traces, and every infrastructure and application component across the entire application.

Ultimately, Instana’s

Application Management solution provides automatic APM and Application infrastructure monitoring for dynamic applications with these key capabilities:

Continuous, automatic discovery of infrastructure changes

Automatic, no-restart, code instrumentation of programming languages like Java, .NET based ones, Python, PHP and others by Instana AutoTrace™

Reuse of application traces created using Zipkin

Automatic failure discovery and thresholds for monitored services

Visualization of Service dependency maps

Tracing of user requests across all systems

Application and service quality monitoring

Comprehensive monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers, service instances, and any applications and services dependencies. Instana and Zipkin deliver automatic monitoring for highly dynamic environments, with the option to enrich Instana’s Auto-Tracing technology with application specific tracing or performance information.

Instana’s data-source-agnostic backend combines configuration, performance and health data from Instana AutoTrace™, Zipkin, OpenTracing, Jaeger and many other data collection agents, to make it the quickest and easiest way to monitor supported technologies across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all infrastructure components, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Any changes in the application or infrastructure are detected in real-time, adjusting dependency maps and visualizations.

Information on the different supported technology sensors and integrations is available in the Instana Application Management Documentation.