Instana’s Jetty monitoring agent Eclipse Jetty because its dual roles of Java HTTP web server and servlet container make it a valuable component of inter-machine communication within massive software frameworks. This agent sensor is fully incorporated into Instana’s Infrastructure and Application Monitoring solution and provides comprehensive monitoring of any and all Jetty servers and servlet containers within a deployed framework. Instana discovers all available Jetty hosts, understands the dependencies / interactions between them and other applications, and automatically begins monitoring the health and performance of each server.

Instana applies automation and artificial intelligence tools in monitoring Jetty to effectively assist DevOps optimize their Jetty servers and servlet containers. Some of those tools include predictive problem detection and AI-assisted root cause analysis. Instana effectively reduces the cost of maintaining Jetty expertise within a client’s operations.