DC/OS deploys containers, distributed services, and legacy applications into machines, providing networking, service discovery, and resource management to keep the services running and communicating with each other. Monitoring the DC/OS environment and the applications running on those containers requires the ability to understand how different application components run within the DC/OS environment.

Managing DC/OS based applications requires performance visibility at the host, container, component, and code level. Instana automates the discovery and monitoring of DC/OS applications. After a quick installation of the Instana agent on a host in the DC/OS cluster, the agent automatically discovers all containers and software components running in the environment, deploys the appropriate application monitoring sensors, and begins tracing every application request end-to-end.