Couchbase Monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring. Couchbase Server (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a powerful NoSQL database technology that excels at supporting mission-critical applications at scale while maintaining submillisecond latencies and 99.999% availability. Major features of Couchbase Server include:
Couchbase monitoring is part of Instana’s automated Application Performance Monitoring solution, which operates on a single agent methodology. When deployed into an infrastructure containing Couchbase Server, the Instana agent automatically detects the technology and configures itself to monitor Couchbase Server along with its configuration data and performance metrics. The only setup required is providing credentials to access the Couchbase Monitoring information.
After Instana automatically deploys its Couchbase Server monitoring, it will immediately map out Couchbase Server’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Instana collects data both at the node and cluster levels. Typical configuration data collected are:
Some example metrics collected are:
A complete list is available in the Instana Couchbase Server Monitoring Documentation.
Instana automatically collects the following Couchbase Cluster performance monitoring metrics:
Instana automatically collects the following Couchbase Bucket monitoring metrics at the node and cluster level:
