After Instana automatically deploys its Couchbase Server monitoring, it will immediately map out Couchbase Server’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Instana collects data both at the node and cluster levels. Typical configuration data collected are:

Hostname

Version

Status

Buckets

Cluster Name

Node

etc.

Some example metrics collected are:

Used memory

Used disk

Items in disk write queue

Items put to disk queue per sec

Items written to disk per sec

etc.

A complete list is available in the Instana Couchbase Server Monitoring Documentation.