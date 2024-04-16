IBM Inspector Portable is a native iOS or iPadOS mobile app that leverages the capabilities of IBM Model Builder for Vision or IBM Maximo Visual Inspection to run Core ML models on iPhone or iPad, enabling handheld visual inspections. IBM Inspector Portable introduces the concept of inspection procedures that enable users to conduct multiple inspections as a progression of steps. Procedures can be easily created in the IBM Inspection Workbench companion app running on an iPad.
Empowers individuals to take action in real time to determine if defects, damage or other anomalies exist — even if offline using Core ML models running on iPhone or iPad.
Delivers Core ML computer vision models simultaneously to extensive workforces using 5G allowing users to perform inspections and stream results in real time.
Performs multiple inspections in a sequential order as part of a procedure.
Commences a procedure manually by entering a unique reference, scanning a barcode, or using optical character recognition (OCR).
Enables continuous inspections through external system triggers that initiate procedures using MQ Telemetry Transport (MQTT).
Provides users with the capability to monitor their progress through a summary view of all pass or fail results for each step of the procedure.
The IBM Inspector Portable app uses complex computer vision models that are developed on IBM Model Builder for Vision or IBM Maximo Visual Inspection to enable the rapid identification of anomalies and defects by capturing images using an iPhone or iPad. IBM Inspector Portable also enables local inferencing on-device without requiring network connectivity.
IBM Inspector Portable extends the value of IBM’s security-rich computer vision model training and implementation environment by using the integrated cameras available on an iPhone or iPad to capture photos and perform inferencing in near real-time. Configurable business rules can be applied to determine whether subsequent action is required — and viewed on an integrated dashboard.
IBM Inspector Portable is uniquely designed to take advantage of the advanced features of iOS or iPadOS devices, including the integrated high-resolution camera to capture images for training and running visual models as well as multiple connectivity options (Wi-Fi, 5G, LTE, Bluetooth and Ethernet with external adapters) that permit flexibility in how inspections can be deployed.
Train Core ML computer vision models to run on IBM Inspector Portable with this powerful and easy-to-use platform.
Use this app to create, edit and publish procedures and Core ML computer vision models to run on IBM Inspector Portable.
IBM Inspector Portable app is available for download from the Apple App Store on any device that is running iOS 14, or later. The app can be licensed for use through Passport Advantage with an order for IBM Services Software Inspector Portable or IBM Services Software Inspector Portable with MQTT. Ordering this app through Passport Advantage provides entitlement for a license and support of the app.
Test out IBM Inspector Portable. Conduct inspections and procedures all from the palm of your hand for 30 days at no charge.
Flexible option to conduct handheld inspections and procedures from your iOS device on a monthly basis.
Starting at
USD 75.00*
per device per month
Standard Edition allows you to conduct handheld inspections and procedures from your iOS device.
Starting at
USD 1,800.00*
per device
Flexible option to leverage IBM Inspector Portable on a monthly basis when external systems are required to automatically initiate a procedure using MQTT.
Starting at
USD 415.00*
per device per month
Enterprise Edition allows you to leverage IBM Inspector Portable if external systems are required to automatically initiate a procedure using MQTT.
Starting at
USD 9,950.00*
per device
Determine if defects, damage, or other anomalies exist
Use Core ML object detection & classification vision models
Offline mode support
Perform multiple inspections as part of a procedure
Commence a procedure manually by entering a unique reference
Commence a procedure manually by scanning a barcode/QR code
Commence a procedure manually by using OCR
Monitor progress of procedures through a summary view
Import of procedure templates from IBM Inspector Workbench
|Automatic creation of procedure using MQ Telemetry Transport
Monthly license
Perpetual license with 12 month S&S
