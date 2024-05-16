Testing continuously requires the availability of the right test data, delivered at the right time, which exactly matches the needs of test cases. IBM InfoSphere® Optim™ Test Data Orchestrator uses easy-to-define determining attributes, determining values and filter rules to calculate a comprehensive test data coverage matrix with the exact cross-section of data values required for testing. It automatically extracts matching data from anonymized gold copies or synthetically generates data if it doesn't exist, and easily interfaces with other solutions in your DevOps toolkit to generate automated tests and refresh test data on demand.