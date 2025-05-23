IMS Database Reorganization Expert for z/OS

Gain efficiency and reduce reorganization maintenance time
Provides Smart Reorg utility with exception notification and conditional reorganization capabilities based on policies stored in a centralized policy repository
When used as part of IMS Database Solution Pack or IMS Database Utility Solution, it collects statistical data about databases and determines the reorganization needs of the databases based on the reorganization policy selected for the database
When used as part of IMS Database Solution Pack or IMS Database Utility Solution, it detects database exceptions and notifies the time-sharing option (TSO) users or z/OS® operators that are specified in the relevant policy of the exceptional state
Support online database reorganizations to enable full-time availability, and manage full-function IMS databases and HALDBs
Reduce operational complexity with an integrated solution for simultaneous backup and recovery of multiple datasets and fast path areas.
Enhance the performance of your IMS systems with on-demand, application-specific database and transaction management tools.
