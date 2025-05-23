IMS Database Reorganization Expert for z/OS

Gain efficiency and reduce reorganization maintenance time

Benefits
Add Smart Reorg utility

Provides Smart Reorg utility with exception notification and conditional reorganization capabilities based on policies stored in a centralized policy repository
Better determine reorganization needs

When used as part of IMS Database Solution Pack or IMS Database Utility Solution, it collects statistical data about databases and determines the reorganization needs of the databases based on the reorganization policy selected for the database
Get needed alerts

When used as part of IMS Database Solution Pack or IMS Database Utility Solution, it detects database exceptions and notifies the time-sharing option (TSO) users or z/OS® operators that are specified in the relevant policy of the exceptional state

Reorganizing the IMS database

IMS High Performance Unload

IMS High Performance Unload extracts the data from the input database and passes it to IMS High Performance Load through a data “pipe,” reducing the number of I/Os because the need for an unload file is eliminated.

IMS Index Builder

IMS Index Builder enables index information to be passed from the reload task to the index-building task for processing through another data pipe. IMS Index Builder creates indexes for the reorganized database during the reorganization process.

IMS High Performance Image Copy

With IMS High Performance Image Copy, database blocks can be passed directly from the reload task to an image copy task for processing. Image copy datasets can be created for the reorganized database and the rebuilt indexes during the reorganization process.

IMS High Performance Pointer Checker

IMS High Performance Pointer Checker allows HASH pointer checking during the image copy processing. The IMS Parallel Reorganization Driver (IPR Driver) schedules and controls the tasks of unload, reload, index-building and image copy in a single job step. As these tasks are handled by the five IBM high-performance tools and intermediate data is passed between subtasks without physical I/Os, reorganization is completed rapidly.

Resources

