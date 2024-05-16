IBM IMS™ Recovery Solution Pack for z/OS® is a suite of software that helps reduce operational complexity and the impact of database backup and recovery on system resources. It combines a set of IBM products that enables simultaneous backup and recovery of multiple data sets and Fast Path areas (in Parallel Sysplex® and non-Parallel Sysplex environments).
IBM IMS Recovery Solution Pack for z/OS includes:
Lower CPU, I/O, ongoing backup, and management costs associated with creating recovery assets—and retain same level of recoverability.
Recover multiple databases with parallel read/writes and multitasking to get back on-line as quickly as possible.
Test, audit and recover databases simultaneously, copy images rapidly and perform change accumulation for multiple groups with limited manual intervention and zero impact on IMS performance.
Use System Management Program (SMP) functionality to help ensure data integrity and security. Database Recovery Control (DBRC) helps retain all mission-critical data.
Use the rapid image copy features and parallel processing and minimizes manual interventions to reduce the unavailability time of databases.
IMS Database Recovery Facility
Streamline the recovery process and reduce the time needed to recover databases by processing data in parallel and recovering database data sets simultaneously. IBM IMS Database Recovery Facility for z/OS integrates with other IMS tools to allow you to create new image copies, rebuild indexes, and validate recovered databases.
IMS High Performance Change Accumulation Utility
Merge database changes quickly, safely and accurately—and take advantage of a fast process for creating change accumulation groups with parallel processing. An Interactive System Productivity Facility (ISPF) interface makes IMS High Performance Change Accumulation simple to customize, set up and execute. An alternative batch interface is also provided.
IMS Index Builder
Streamline index creation, reorganization, maintenance and recovery. This tool creates multiple indexes in one job step. It allows you to rebuild IMS indexes, rather than recover or reorganize them using the traditional unload and reload processes used for the primary data store.
IMS High Performance Image Copy
Achieve rapid database copy and recovery of database data sets. Automated operation can take the database offline before taking a batch image copy and restart it after the process. Create copies from an IMS standard image copy data set or from a compressed image copy data set. Reduce the number of tapes used by stacking more than one image copy on the same tape and take image backups while reorganization tools are executing.
IMS Recovery Expert
Avoid accidental data loss or corruption by providing the fastest, least costly method of backup and recovery. IMS Recovery Expert has integrated, intelligent recovery and disaster recovery managers that analyze recovery assets and establish optimal recovery procedures to minimize recovery time and meet recovery point objectives.
