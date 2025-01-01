IMS Index Builder for z/OS
Easy-to-use, one-step procedure for building all IMS indexes
Streamline index creation, maintenance and recovery

IMS™ Index Builder for z/OS® simplifies rebuilding IMS primary and secondary indexes, as well as HALDB Indirect List Data Sets (ILDS). It uses advanced sorting and parallel processing to streamline index creation, reorganization, maintenance, and recovery. This tool can create multiple indexes in one job step and rebuilds IMS indexes without the traditional unload and reload processes.

Uses superior technology

Provides advanced technology for IMS Index recovery, maintenance and creation.
Minimizes time

Substantially reduces processing time compared to traditional methods.
Streamlines processes

Eliminates the need to image copy index data sets.
Simplifies setup

Provides easy-to-use front end for setup.

Features

Minimizes elapsed time and maximizes availability

IMS™ Index Builder for z/OS® minimizes index creation elapsed time in building one or more indexes and maximizes high database availability. It issues IMS commands internally to take IMS databases offline and online for the minimal amount of time necessary to ensure there are no updates while the IMS indexes are being rebuilt. 
Speeds up work with parallel processes

IMS Index Builder uses a number of parallel sort algorithms including buffered sorts to reduce I/O activity and improve performance. These sophisticated algorithms help ensure the rebuilding of an IMS index is faster than the process of image copying and recovering the IMS index.
Supports various databases

IMS Index Builder supports both non-partitioned and partitioned databases. It scans supported HD and HISAM databases to build primary and secondary indexes and creates new secondary index databases for non-partitioned systems. It also creates indexes for HDAM, HIDAM, HISAM, PHDAM and PHIDAM databases.
Integrated with many IMS database administration processes

When an IMS database is reorganized or recovered, IMS Index Builder rebuilds the indexes. Integrated with IMS High Performance Prefix Resolution, it extracts data to resolve database prefixes for logical relationships. It's part of three IBM® IMS Solutions: IMS Database Solution Pack, IMS Database Utility Solution and IMS Recovery Solution Pack.
Provides statistical reports

IMS Index Builder generates statistical reports, which are stored in the IMS Tool Knowledge Base (ITKB) repository for centralized viewing and historical analysis.
Offers advanced architecture and components

IMS Index Builder invokes its driver by the job-step executable, which initiates the MAS, analyzes input, processes database control tables and attaches common services. In the final step, multiple SAS are initiated to perform scans and sorts in parallel, indexes are loaded and DBRC registration is completed.
Resources

IMS Tools Solution Packs frequently asked questions

Find the answers to and learn hints and tips for optimal setup of IMS Tools solution packs.

 IBM Documentation

Get information about how to maintain and use the product.

 IMS Tools video playlist

Watch demos and webcasts for IBM IMS and related products and technologies.

 Support

Our team is looking forward to working with you on your support cases. You can also find your own solutions by using Support Search, Chat with Waston, and the other links provided.
