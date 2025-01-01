Provides advanced technology for IMS Index recovery, maintenance and creation.
Substantially reduces processing time compared to traditional methods.
Eliminates the need to image copy index data sets.
Provides easy-to-use front end for setup.
Support online database reorganizations to support 24x7 availability, and manage full-function IMS databases and HALDBs
Experience this suite of software is an integrated solution for simultaneous backup and recovery of multiple data sets and Fast Path areas.
Enhance the performance of your IMS systems with on demand, application-specific database and transaction management tools.
