IMS™ High Performance Pointer Checker for z/OS® monitors space utilization and detects and reports physical or logical direct pointer problems. These reports pinpoint both the errors and their locations within the IMS database. It also generates reports to better tune IMS databases. It can ensure that IMS databases are operational, well-tuned and free of pointer errors.
Enables you to reduce the amount of time spent to diagnose and repair corrupted databases.
Get reports to facilitate system tuning, report space utilization and detect and report problems in primary and secondary indexes.
Repairs VSAM- and OSAM-organized IMS databases that contain pointer or data errors interactively and in batch mode, while reducing the time that the affected database is taken offline.
View entire blocks of data or individual IMS segments and navigate to other segments. Any changes that are made are tracked and can be undone. Dump blocks from the dataset or submit changes to the block data.
Support online database reorganizations to support 24x7 availability, and manage full-function IMS databases and HALDBs
