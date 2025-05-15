IMS High Performance Pointer Checker for z/OS
Check your IMS databases for potential problems early and often
Overview

IMS™ High Performance Pointer Checker for z/OS® monitors space utilization and detects and reports physical or logical direct pointer problems. These reports pinpoint both the errors and their locations within the IMS database. It also generates reports to better tune IMS databases. It can ensure that IMS databases are operational, well-tuned and free of pointer errors.

Analyzes corrupted databases quickly

Enables you to reduce the amount of time spent to diagnose and repair corrupted databases.
Generates reports

Get reports to facilitate system tuning, report space utilization and detect and report problems in primary and secondary indexes.
Repairs databases

Repairs VSAM- and OSAM-organized IMS databases that contain pointer or data errors interactively and in batch mode, while reducing the time that the affected database is taken offline.
Runs in interactive and batch modes

View entire blocks of data or individual IMS segments and navigate to other segments. Any changes that are made are tracked and can be undone. Dump blocks from the dataset or submit changes to the block data.

Features

HP Pointer Checker utility

Detects and reports problems of direct and other types of pointers. These reports pinpoint both the errors and their locations within IMS databases. It also produces many reports to help in tuning databases such as redundant space in IMS databases.
HP Tuning Aid utility

Produces reports that describe the distribution of root segments in HDAM, HIDAM, PHDAM or PHIDAM databases. It also produces a report that gives summary information about High Availability Large Databases (HALDBs).
DB Historical Data Analyzer utility

Helps analyze the status and historical trend of IMS full-function database datasets which HP Pointer Checker supports. For example, the change in various aspects of IMS full-function database datasets. A historical trend might be the use of space, size and number of database segments, or the size and number of database blocks from the past.
Space Monitor utility

Helps forecast potential space utilization problems of IMS full-function database datasets that HP Pointer Checker supports, and OS datasets including VSAM datasets.
DB Segment Restructure utility

Changes the format of segment data within any existing full-function database including HALDB. Modify databases in ways that exceed the capabilities of the standard IMS utilities. For example, a changing of the hierarchy in a database. When you use DB Segment Restructure, there is no need to write a program to reformat segment data.
IMS Database Repair Facility

Repairs VSAM and OSAM organized IMS databases that contain pointer or data errors. This powerful tool can be run both interactively and in batch mode for VSAM and OSAM datasets.
Resources

IBM Documentation

Get information about how to maintain and use the product.

 IMS Tools Product Documentation

IMS Tools product publication, program directories and other related technical content in PDF format.

 IMS Tools Video Playlist

This list of videos includes demos and webcasts for IBM IMS and related products and technologies.

 IMS Tools Solution Packs frequently asked questions

Find the answers to and learn hints and tips for optimal setup of IMS Tools solution packs.
