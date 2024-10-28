Browse educational resources, documentation and community content for IBM Event Automation
Maximize the value of your data with MQ and Event Automation
Want to enhance your Kafka deployments? Leverage these advanced event processing and endpoint management techniques
Future of event-driven architecture: Seamless integration of IBM MQ with Apache Kafka
Event Automation Blogs
Turning noise into actionable alerts using Flink
Consuming Apache Flink Web UI in the enterprise on OCP/K8S: Part 1
Consuming Apache Flink Web UI in the enterprise on OCP/K8S: Part 2
Event processing meets Flink Datagen: Generate test data simulations in a flash!
API enrichment in event processing
Using Kafka streams for a Kafka event projection
Thought leadership
IBM Think
Why your event-driven architecture needs advanced event governance
IBM Think
IBM continues to support OpenSource AsyncAPI in breaking the boundaries of event driven architecture
IBM Think
Apache Flink for all: Making Flink consumable across all areas of your business
Documentation and support
Community
IBM Integration Community
Collaborative space for IBM Integration users that makes sharing your know-how and best practices on IBM products and IT interests simpler.
Documentation
IBM Event Automation Documentation
Your one stop shop to explore product features and what's new for every integration level.
