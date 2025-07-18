Cut Kafka sprawl and enable secure external sharing with IBM Event Automation

As organizations embrace real-time data, Apache Kafka has become the backbone of event-driven architectures, but without proper governance, it brings sprawl and complexity. Teams often create duplicate topics for each use case, leading to Kafka sprawl, rising costs and poor data reuse. This lack of strategy results in operational overhead, limited visibility and slower innovation.

To stay competitive, organizations must move fast, collaborate broadly and manage Kafka efficiently. If unmanaged, Kafka becomes a bottleneck instead of a driver of change.

IBM Event Automation solves this with Event Endpoint Management and its Kafka-Native Event Gateway. This capability allows teams to securely expose, manage and transform Kafka topics both internally and externally without losing control. By using IBM Event Automation, businesses reduce overhead, streamline operations, and support digital transformation with better governance and lower cost. The result is stronger alignment with strategic goals, improved business outcomes and fewer roadblocks to modernization.