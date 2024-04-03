Add or move a user-defined number of emails and copy attachments directly from HCL Notes to the IBM® ECM repositories, using simple drag-and-drop operations. This makes it possible to reduce the size of the Notes databases and easily share relevant information with multiple people.
Read this solution brief to learn how IBM® ECM Sidebar for Notes simplifies the interaction with IBM ECM.
Read this solution brief to learn about additional tools for ECM products.
Uses IBM Content Navigator for direct access to ECM repositories from HCL Notes. With a fixed price the customer receives a stable, proven tool with defined functionality.
Simplifies interaction with IBM ECM repositories from HCL Notes email client and improves your productivity.
Allows adding emails and attachments to your IBM ECM repositories. Supports browse, search and favorites functionality.
Supports IBM® ECM repository IBM FileNet Content Manager.
Simplifies interactions between IBM ECM repositories and the HCL Notes email client, facilitating user efficiency and productivity.
Provides direct access to IBM ECM repositories from HCL Notes.
Uses central storage in the IBM ECM back-end, so emails in the HCL Notes file can be deleted, reducing storage requirements. Large attachments can be sent through a link to the content, reducing email size.
IBM FileNet Content Manager
IBM FileNet® Content Manager is a flexible, full-featured content management solution. It aids the creation of business applications on any cloud to govern enterprise content, extract insight from unstructured content automatically, and dissolve content silos. FileNet Content Manager delivers the capabilities, deployment flexibility and performance to help any enterprise effectively manage content from any source.