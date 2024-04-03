Home Business automation ECM Sidebar for Notes IBM ECM Sidebar for Notes
A solution that helps you move HCL Notes documents directly into the IBM ECM back-end
Simplify interaction with IBM ECM backends from HCL Notes

Add or move a user-defined number of emails and copy attachments directly from HCL Notes to the IBM® ECM repositories, using simple drag-and-drop operations. This makes it possible to reduce the size of the Notes databases and easily share relevant information with multiple people.
Benefits
No need for your own development

Uses IBM Content Navigator for direct access to ECM repositories from HCL Notes. With a fixed price the customer receives a stable, proven tool with defined functionality.

 Smarter workforce

Simplifies interaction with IBM ECM repositories from HCL Notes email client and improves your productivity.

 ECM client features

Allows adding emails and attachments to your IBM ECM repositories. Supports browse, search and favorites functionality.
Key features Supports IBM ECM repositories


Supports IBM® ECM repository IBM FileNet Content Manager.

 Increases workforce productivity

Simplifies interactions between IBM ECM repositories and the HCL Notes email client, facilitating user efficiency and productivity.

 Facilitates product and service innovation

Provides direct access to IBM ECM repositories from HCL Notes.

 Reduces storage costs

Uses central storage in the IBM ECM back-end, so emails in the HCL Notes file can be deleted, reducing storage requirements. Large attachments can be sent through a link to the content, reducing email size.
