The Guardium DSPM entitlement allows you to uncover hidden data, analyze data flows and identify data security vulnerabilities. You can select the cloud service providers (AWS, Azure, GCP) and SaaS applications (SharePoint, OneDrive, Slack, Google Drive, Jira, Confluence) that you want to monitor.

Get a 360-degree view of all your sensitive data in the cloud by discovering shadow data, analyzing the flow of data and uncovering posture vulnerabilities.