The Guardium DSPM entitlement allows you to uncover hidden data, analyze data flows and identify data security vulnerabilities. You can select the cloud service providers (AWS, Azure, GCP) and SaaS applications (SharePoint, OneDrive, Slack, Google Drive, Jira, Confluence) that you want to monitor.

Get a 360-degree view of all your sensitive data in the cloud by discovering shadow data, analyzing the flow of data and uncovering posture vulnerabilities. 
Discover shadow data in your AWS, GCP and Azure cloud environment. Uncover vulnerabilities in data and compliance controls and posture.

Discover sensitive data being shared in Slack, Google Drive, Microsoft 365 - OneDrive, SharePoint, Confluence, or Jira SaaS applications. Analyze potential and actual flow of data.

  • Fast, easy, and cloud-native deployment that takes few minutes to deploy.
  • Automatically discovers your sensitive data across all cloud environments and SaaS applications, including shadow data.
  • Classify personal, identifiable, financial, development sensitivites and maintain your data sovereignty. Your data remains in your account and region.
  • Improve the security and compliance posture of your sensitive data and align with security best practices and compliance regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPPA and PCI.
  • Continuously identify potential and actual access of internal and external users and identities to your sensitive data.
Start your Guardium DSPM journey and explore use cases with a free live demo guided by a Guardium expert.

