The Guardium DSPM entitlement allows you to uncover hidden data, analyze data flows and identify data security vulnerabilities. You can select the cloud service providers (AWS, Azure, GCP) and SaaS applications (SharePoint, OneDrive, Slack, Google Drive, Jira, Confluence) that you want to monitor.
Get a 360-degree view of all your sensitive data in the cloud by discovering shadow data, analyzing the flow of data and uncovering posture vulnerabilities.
Discover shadow data in your AWS, GCP and Azure cloud environment. Uncover vulnerabilities in data and compliance controls and posture.
Discover sensitive data being shared in Slack, Google Drive, Microsoft 365 - OneDrive, SharePoint, Confluence, or Jira SaaS applications. Analyze potential and actual flow of data.
Benefits: