What is data refinery?

The data refinery tool is available with IBM® watsonx.ai™ AI studio and IBM Knowledge Catalog. It saves data preparation time by quickly transforming large amounts of raw data into consumable, high-quality information that’s ready for analytics.
Data refinery features Analyze and transform your data

Interactively discover, cleanse and transform your data with over 100 built-in operations. No coding skills are required.

 Profile and visualize data

Understand the quality and distribution of your data by using dozens of built-in charts, graphs and statistics. Automatically detect data types and business classifications.

 Connect to data wherever it is stored

Access and explore data that is stored in a wide spectrum of data sources within your organization or in the cloud.

 Governed self-service data preparation

Automatically enforce policies set by data governance professionals.

 Schedule job execution

Schedule data flow executions for repeatable outcomes. Monitor results and receive notifications.

 Serverless execution

Easily scale out through Apache Spark to apply transformation recipes on full data sets. No management of Apache Spark clusters is needed.
Related products

Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with ease. With watsonx.ai, you can build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.

 Explore watsonx.ai IBM Watson® Studio

Build and scale trusted AI across any cloud, all in one integrated environment.

 Explore IBM Watson Studio IBM Knowledge Catalog

Activate business-ready data for AI and analytics with intelligent cataloging.

 Explore IBM Knowledge Catalog
