The data refinery tool is available with IBM® watsonx.ai™ AI studio and IBM Knowledge Catalog. It saves data preparation time by quickly transforming large amounts of raw data into consumable, high-quality information that’s ready for analytics.
Interactively discover, cleanse and transform your data with over 100 built-in operations. No coding skills are required.
Understand the quality and distribution of your data by using dozens of built-in charts, graphs and statistics. Automatically detect data types and business classifications.
Access and explore data that is stored in a wide spectrum of data sources within your organization or in the cloud.
Automatically enforce policies set by data governance professionals.
Schedule data flow executions for repeatable outcomes. Monitor results and receive notifications.
Easily scale out through Apache Spark to apply transformation recipes on full data sets. No management of Apache Spark clusters is needed.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with ease. With watsonx.ai, you can build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.
Build and scale trusted AI across any cloud, all in one integrated environment.
Activate business-ready data for AI and analytics with intelligent cataloging.