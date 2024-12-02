IBM Copy Services Manager helps customers easily manage their copy services in storage environments across two, three or four site environments. By providing a single point of control across the entire storage environment, customers can manage and monitor their disaster recovery, high availability and cyber resiliency solutions.
In addition, customers can build up automation with advanced scheduling capabilities and available modern APIs to meet all their business requirements.
Manage and monitor complex multisite solutions to meet business disaster recovery needs.
Support high availability with IBM HyperSwap technology.
Automate the creation of Safeguarded Copy backups and snapshots to provide cyber resiliency across your storage environment.
Easily create advanced automation based on your unique environment and solution.
Protect your data with dual control support and advanced user roles.
Built for both large and small environments.
Install and set up advanced replication solutions for your environment in minutes.
Experience data-agnostic management using the power of the storage system to replicate your data for disaster recovery and cyber resiliency.
Protect your storage against cyberattacks with IBM Safeguarded Copy solutions.
Wrap your replication management in automation with advanced REST APIs and an available Python library and Ansible Collection.
Protect your data with user role management, warning prompts, event threshold alerts and dual control support.
Simplify the management of your replication solution by replacing complex, error-prone customer scripts or tools.
Coordinate actions and tasks across multiple replication sessions tailoring your solution to your needs.
Schedule replication or Safeguarded Copy backup actions with external actions such as quiescing and resuming applications for application consistent backups.
Expect that you always have a way to manage your environment with built-in active and on-standby support allowing you to take over management on another server in the event of a disaster.
IBM Copy Services Manager supports block storage copy services for DS8000®, FlashSystem® and Storage Virtualize systems.
Operating systems requirements - Windows, AIX, Linux®, Linux on IBM Z, z/OS® operating systems and on DS8000 HMC
The latest innovation in enterprise-class storage designed to harness the full power of mainframe architectures, helping ensure that organizations have constant access to critical workloads, consistent and optimized data.
Experience cyber-resilient, high-performance, highly functional solutions that make hybrid cloud storage simple for every enterprise.