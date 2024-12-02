Home Storage Copy Services Manager IBM Copy Services Manager
Manage IBM Storage copy services for disaster recovery, high availability and cyber resiliency.
2 people in data storage room checking machines

IBM Copy Services Manager helps customers easily manage their copy services in storage environments across two, three or four site environments. By providing a single point of control across the entire storage environment, customers can manage and monitor their disaster recovery, high availability and cyber resiliency solutions.

In addition, customers can build up automation with advanced scheduling capabilities and available modern APIs to meet all their business requirements.
Benefits Simplify management

Manage and monitor complex multisite solutions to meet business disaster recovery needs.

 Maximize the continuity of your business

Support high availability with IBM HyperSwap technology.

 Strengthen your resilience

Automate the creation of Safeguarded Copy backups and snapshots to provide cyber resiliency across your storage environment.

 Automate responses

Easily create advanced automation based on your unique environment and solution.

 Maintain the integrity of your data

Protect your data with dual control support and advanced user roles.

 Improve flexibility in your data center

Built for both large and small environments.
Features
Easy-to-use replication management

Install and set up advanced replication solutions for your environment in minutes.
Support for both mainframe and distributed environments

Experience data-agnostic management using the power of the storage system to replicate your data for disaster recovery and cyber resiliency.
Support for cyber resiliency

Protect your storage against cyberattacks with IBM Safeguarded Copy solutions.
Automate replication management

Wrap your replication management in automation with advanced REST APIs and an available Python library and Ansible Collection.
Built-in security and protection

Protect your data with user role management, warning prompts, event threshold alerts and dual control support.
Reduce infrastructure costs

Simplify the management of your replication solution by replacing complex, error-prone customer scripts or tools.
Advanced scheduling capabilities across sessions

Coordinate actions and tasks across multiple replication sessions tailoring your solution to your needs.
Coordinate a scheduled task across other external tasks

Schedule replication or Safeguarded Copy backup actions with external actions such as quiescing and resuming applications for application consistent backups.
Active and on-standby support

Expect that you always have a way to manage your environment with built-in active and on-standby support allowing you to take over management on another server in the event of a disaster.
Supported Platforms

IBM Copy Services Manager supports block storage copy services for DS8000®, FlashSystem® and Storage Virtualize systems.

Operating systems requirements - Windows, AIX, Linux®, Linux on IBM Z, z/OS® operating systems and on DS8000 HMC
IBM Storage DS8000

The latest innovation in enterprise-class storage designed to harness the full power of mainframe architectures, helping ensure that organizations have constant access to critical workloads, consistent and optimized data.

IBM FlashSystem

Experience cyber-resilient, high-performance, highly functional solutions that make hybrid cloud storage simple for every enterprise.
Take the next step

Discover how you can use and maximize IBM Copy Services Manager.
