Benefits

Unlock more value from IBM® Cognos® Analytics with add-ons that expand functionality, boost productivity and help you get more from your existing BI investment.
Maximize BI investment

Add new capabilities to Cognos Analytics and extend the value of your existing data investments.
Expand functionality

Activate new features such as conversational analytics and content curation easily without complex migrations.
Accelerate time to value

Deploy faster and gain quicker results with less effort by using plug-and-play add-ons.
Empower every user

Make insights even more accessible with add-ons that support diverse users and needs.

Addons

AI agent for business insights

IBM watsonx® BI brings trusted generative AI to Cognos Analytics, enabling anyone in your organization to get fast, contextual insights from data models and governed metrics you already have.

Features

Conversational insight discovery

Ask questions in natural language and get instant explainable insights on what’s happening, why it matters and what to do next—across all your data.

Scale insights quickly by combining enterprise-defined IBM Cognos Analytics metrics with additional data sources in watsonx BI.

Work from one consistent source of truth by using a shared semantic layer, ensuring every response is built on the same business definitions and logic.

Deliver transparent and controlled access for every user by inheriting the governance and data security of Cognos Analytics seamlessly into watsonx BI.

Unified BI and content systems into one portal

IBM Analytics Content Hub (ACH) is a platform that acts as a single, customizable interface for all of your organization’s analytics and content. Think of it as a central portal or “one-stop shop” where you can find, view, and interact with reports, dashboards, and documents from many different systems without having to log into each one separately.
When you run a report through ACH, you are seeing the live, real report directly from the source system. ACH does not store or copy your data; it simply provides a unified way to access the live content you are already permitted to see.

Features

Centralized BI and content access

Unify content from diverse BI and content management systems into one customizable portal. Users effortlessly find live reports from all sources, boosting adoption.

Effortlessly find the most relevant and trusted content by using powerful cross-platform search with intelligent filters, trending reports and personalized recommendations.

Create unified dashboards and engaging data stories by blending live visuals from diverse BI tools. Interactive filtering and contextual help drive deeper, more cohesive insights.

Gain unified operational metrics across all BI systems, tracking content utilization, search trends and user access. Optimize licensing and ensure data trust for better decisions.

