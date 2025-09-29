IBM Analytics Content Hub (ACH) is a platform that acts as a single, customizable interface for all of your organization’s analytics and content. Think of it as a central portal or “one-stop shop” where you can find, view, and interact with reports, dashboards, and documents from many different systems without having to log into each one separately.

When you run a report through ACH, you are seeing the live, real report directly from the source system. ACH does not store or copy your data; it simply provides a unified way to access the live content you are already permitted to see.