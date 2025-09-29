Supercharge Cognos Analytics with our selection of add-ons
Unlock more value from IBM® Cognos® Analytics with add-ons that expand functionality, boost productivity and help you get more from your existing BI investment.
Add new capabilities to Cognos Analytics and extend the value of your existing data investments.
Activate new features such as conversational analytics and content curation easily without complex migrations.
Deploy faster and gain quicker results with less effort by using plug-and-play add-ons.
Make insights even more accessible with add-ons that support diverse users and needs.