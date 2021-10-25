IBM Cloud Internet Services (CIS) is a powerful, all-in-one suite of security, performance, and reliability solutions designed to protect and accelerate applications hosted inside or outside of IBM Cloud. Powered by Cloudflare, CIS delivers enterprise-grade protection against cyber threats while ensuring seamless and high-performance digital experiences for users worldwide. With built-in edge network security, IBM CIS acts as a robust defense shield, safeguarding web applications from DDoS attacks, data breaches, malicious bots, and other cyber threats.
Beyond security, CIS enhances performance and availability by leveraging a globally distributed network to optimize traffic routing, reduce latency, and improve load times. This makes it an ideal solution for organizations with a global presence, ensuring that users, no matter where they are, experience fast, reliable, and secure access to applications and services. By combining cutting-edge security with performance optimization, IBM Cloud Internet Services empowers businesses to scale confidently in an increasingly digital world.
Why choose Cloudflare on IBM Cloud
Cloudflare on IBM Cloud offers a single user experience, with no need to manage disparate services.
Increase customer engagement and conversions with faster, richer website experiences.
IBM Cloud Internet Services employs a predictive billing model, so you know exactly what you’ll pay each month.
The Cloudflare network capacity is 15 times greater than the largest DDoS attack ever recorded.
Enterprise-grade WAF detects and blocks common application layer vulnerabilities such as SQL injection attacks.
Cloudflare provides load balancing, geo-steering, monitoring and failover for diverse environments.
Cloudflare uses Argo Smart Routing to deliver web traffic over the fastest and most reliable links available.
Caching content on the network reduces the need to source content from hosted servers or origins.
Cloudflare includes a suite of web optimizations to improve the performance of internet assets.