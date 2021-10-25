Cloudflare on IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud Internet Services (CIS) is a powerful, all-in-one suite of security, performance, and reliability solutions designed to protect and accelerate applications hosted inside or outside of IBM Cloud. Powered by Cloudflare, CIS delivers enterprise-grade protection against cyber threats while ensuring seamless and high-performance digital experiences for users worldwide. With built-in edge network security, IBM CIS acts as a robust defense shield, safeguarding web applications from DDoS attacks, data breaches, malicious bots, and other cyber threats.

Beyond security, CIS enhances performance and availability by leveraging a globally distributed network to optimize traffic routing, reduce latency, and improve load times. This makes it an ideal solution for organizations with a global presence, ensuring that users, no matter where they are, experience fast, reliable, and secure access to applications and services. By combining cutting-edge security with performance optimization, IBM Cloud Internet Services empowers businesses to scale confidently in an increasingly digital world.