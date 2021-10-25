Cloudflare on IBM Cloud

Industry-leading protection for web-facing applications—with no performance tradeoffs
Learn more
Business woman holding tablet PC working in factory
Overview

IBM Cloud Internet Services (CIS) is a powerful, all-in-one suite of security, performance, and reliability solutions designed to protect and accelerate applications hosted inside or outside of IBM Cloud. Powered by Cloudflare, CIS delivers enterprise-grade protection against cyber threats while ensuring seamless and high-performance digital experiences for users worldwide. With built-in edge network security, IBM CIS acts as a robust defense shield, safeguarding web applications from DDoS attacks, data breaches, malicious bots, and other cyber threats.

Beyond security, CIS enhances performance and availability by leveraging a globally distributed network to optimize traffic routing, reduce latency, and improve load times. This makes it an ideal solution for organizations with a global presence, ensuring that users, no matter where they are, experience fast, reliable, and secure access to applications and services. By combining cutting-edge security with performance optimization, IBM Cloud Internet Services empowers businesses to scale confidently in an increasingly digital world. 

Benefits

Why choose Cloudflare on IBM Cloud

Fully integrated services

Cloudflare on IBM Cloud offers a single user experience, with no need to manage disparate services.

 Rich customer experiences

Increase customer engagement and conversions with faster, richer website experiences.

 Flat pricing model

IBM Cloud Internet Services employs a predictive billing model, so you know exactly what you’ll pay each month.

 Advanced DDoS protection

The Cloudflare network capacity is 15 times greater than the largest DDoS attack ever recorded.

 Web application firewall (WAF)

Enterprise-grade WAF detects and blocks common application layer vulnerabilities such as SQL injection attacks.

 Global load balancing

Cloudflare provides load balancing, geo-steering, monitoring and failover for diverse environments.

 Smart routing

Cloudflare uses Argo Smart Routing to deliver web traffic over the fastest and most reliable links available.

 Controlled caching

Caching content on the network reduces the need to source content from hosted servers or origins.

 Web optimization

Cloudflare includes a suite of web optimizations to improve the performance of internet assets.
Resources
Edge computing for serverless applications

With IBM Cloud functions, you can run complex applications at the network edge.
Take the next step

Get more detailed information about IBM Cloud Internet Services.

 Learn more