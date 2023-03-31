IBM Cloud Internet Services: Security, Performance and Availability Without Compromise

IBM Cloud Internet Services (CIS) enables you to deliver fast, secure and always-on applications with optimized end-user experiences to maximize their business outcomes. With this partnership, our clients can expect truly differentiated services and capabilities.
The CIS Standard Next GA release provides the same core features that are part of the Standard plan, including DNS, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection, Global Load Balancing (GLB) with geo-steering, caching with Page Rules, TLS/SSL Certificate, a Web Application Firewall (WAF) and an Edge Function.
With this new release, we’ve introduced the following:
Combining IBM’s leadership in protecting workloads for regulated industries and Cloudflare’s global footprint and secure performant and robust infrastructure, our joint solution addresses a variety of industry-specific use cases:
Note: IBM Cloud Internet Services (CIS) Standard Next is now generally available. The current CIS Standard Plan will no longer be available for new subscriptions as of April 30, 2023. If you are currently a CIS Standard plan user, your subscription will remain and the instance will not be affected.
Get started with IBM CIS.