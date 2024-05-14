While evaluating a cloud platform partner, Movius found that IBM stood out because it fulfilled key criteria for the company. One was a platform designed for high availability, as that is essential for real-time telecommunication services, geographic points of presence, very deeply embedded security and a set of services that Movius could build upon.

“Everyone talks about the scalability of the cloud, but to be able to scale at a component level, add and remove resources as needed, add more services, whether they are compute, storage or other pieces, and deploy geographically—we could bring something like that to bear only with the infrastructure in the partnership we have with IBM,” says Amit Modi, CTO, CISO and Evangelist at Movius.

To team with telecommunications companies in rapidly rolling out its MultiLine service, Movius created a repeatable deployment plan for fast, seamless implementation in IBM Cloud data centers worldwide. The company runs its telephony application in self-managed VMware environments hosted on an IBM Cloud bare metal server infrastructure in Dallas, Texas; Mexico City, Mexico; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. Movius plans to provision additional disaster recovery infrastructure in Washington, DC, and Singapore.

The Veeam on IBM Cloud service delivers cloud data management capabilities, helping the company support data availability, meet industry-specific data retention compliance requirements and optimize its business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) strategy. The Veeam solution also helps Movius save USD 75,000 in data protection costs each year.

To help ensure the resiliency and optimization of its MultiLine service, Movius chose the IBM Cloud Internet Services (CIS) solution, a set of edge network services. In addition to optimizing and supporting ongoing availability of web applications, the CIS solution provides security-rich protections for internet-facing applications from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, data theft and bot attacks.

IBM® Global Financing offered Movius a payment plan that enabled the client to align cost outlays with anticipated benefits while optimizing cash flow.