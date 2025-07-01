Managed file transfer

Deliver files with confidence. Secure with ease. Automate file transfers with scale

Simplify and secure mission-critical exchanges 

Secure file transfer is crucial in business interactions. IBM webMethods MFT safeguards your data, prevents file loss or corruption, and replaces manual processes with automated workflows. This modern file transfer approach improves business agility, enhances collaboration across your ecosystem, and meets the demands of today’s dynamic business environment.

Ensure secure and reliable file exchange 

Safeguard your data in transit to minimize the risk of security incidents and ensure compliance with the most stringent standards (AES, PGP).​
Enforce complete virus scanning​

Immediately stop file transfers when a virus is detected. Integrate virus protection into MFT Gateway to prevent threats and ensure data integrity.

 
Support file exchange across a wide range of protocols 

Use web browsers and FTP clients with full protocol support—HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, FTPS, SFTP, SCP, and WebDAV—for sensitive, regulated, and high-value data exchanges.​
Use MFT functions to extend your CP4I deployments​

These new MFT features reduce manual processes and amplify collaborationwithout impacting your existing integration deployments.

 

How it's used

Young confident IT engineer explaining graphic data on computer screens to his colleague while looking at him during working meeting
Centralize file transfer management and control​

Gain real-time visibility into file transfers, automate processes like ordering and invoicing, and ensure compliance with robust monitoring and reporting.

 
Executive manager or startup mentor explaining work to young focused intern, looking at laptop screen in white office, teaching and training new worker
Minimize errors and delays with reliable file delivery​

Deliver files reliably with automation that ensures successful transferseven after interruptions. Intelligent Resume keeps processes on track with minimal manual effort.

 

 
Business People. Beautiful Asian businesswoman working online with tablet talking phone in cafe, work from home. Employee make marketing bud
Meet every deadline

Use event-driven triggers and automated workflows to launch processes or call APIs after transfers—ensuring timely actions and reducing the risk of missed deadlines.

 
Portrait of Two Creative Colleagues Using Laptop to Discuss Work Project at Office. Young Black Technical Support Specialist Helping Female
Built for both business and IT users

Collaborate using a web-based interface—empowering both technical teams and business users to manage file transfers with ease.
Interested in expanding your integration capabilities with automated, secure file transfers? 

