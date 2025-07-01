Managed file transfer

Deliver files with confidence. Secure with ease. Automate file transfers with scale
Secure file transfer is crucial in business interactions. IBM webMethods MFT safeguards your data, prevents file loss or corruption, and replaces manual processes with automated workflows. This modern file transfer approach improves business agility, enhances collaboration across your ecosystem, and meets the demands of today’s dynamic business environment.
Safeguard your data in transit to minimize the risk of security incidents and ensure compliance with the most stringent standards (AES, PGP).
Immediately stop file transfers when a virus is detected. Integrate virus protection into MFT Gateway to prevent threats and ensure data integrity.
Use web browsers and FTP clients with full protocol support—HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, FTPS, SFTP, SCP, and WebDAV—for sensitive, regulated, and high-value data exchanges.
These new MFT features reduce manual processes and amplify collaboration–without impacting your existing integration deployments.
Gain real-time visibility into file transfers, automate processes like ordering and invoicing, and ensure compliance with robust monitoring and reporting.
Deliver files reliably with automation that ensures successful transfers—even after interruptions. Intelligent Resume keeps processes on track with minimal manual effort.
Use event-driven triggers and automated workflows to launch processes or call APIs after transfers—ensuring timely actions and reducing the risk of missed deadlines.
Collaborate using a web-based interface—empowering both technical teams and business users to manage file transfers with ease.
