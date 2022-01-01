Go to IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration documentation. Use filters to see What’s new and navigate to the technical info you need.
View Cloud Pak for Integration GA and end of support dates to see if it’s time to download a newer VRM.
Use your Software Subscription and Support benefits to download the latest version or release
Open a case, download fixes, search for tech docs, view known issues (APAR's) to help you troubleshoot, prevent and resolve issues.
Access to IBM Support requires registration, an IBM Customer Number (ICN) and approval from your site administrator.
Take a proactive approach to problem prevention. Subscribe to support updates, security bulletins and flashes.
A perfect addition to distributed software or SaaS offerings. Advanced Support provides prioritized case handling and reduced response time objectives on top of base S&S.
An ideal option when the software version you are using is nearing its end-of- support date. Extended Support gives you more time to migrate to a newer supported version.
A must-have when you are running the last supported version of software withdrawn from marketing. Sustained Support provides up to 5 additional years to plan for what's next.