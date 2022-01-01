Home Middleware Cloud Pak for Integration Tools for your integration journey
Get support
Gold abstract pattern for IBM Cloud Pak for Integration
Key tools Architecture center

Explore how integration patterns are evolving towards APIs and microservices, event streaming and agile integration.

Docs

Learn about the latest releases, access additional learning documents and find additional ways to get support.

Community

Read blog posts from IBM experts and join discussions. Or sign up for technical workshops featuring products and use cases.

First use  System requirements

Find the system requirements for platform and OS as well as minimum requirements for each capability type.

 Explore Version 2022.4

Understand how to plan, upgrade, and migrate to Cloud Pak for Integration Version 2022.4.
Technical documents API Connects and Node.js

Use Cloud Pak for Integration as an integration platform, IBM API Connect as an API hub, and Node.js for a backend service and app to call the API.

Event streaming

Learn how to build powerful event-streaming applications with IBM Event Streams and earn your IBM Event Streams Developer Essentials badge.

 API-led integrations

Build, deploy, secure and manage an API-led integration app with IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, IBM Watson services and non-IBM services.

 Integrate event-driven flows

Learn how to build a fully integrated application with event-driven flows or flows for APIs using IBM App Connect.

Creating clusters

Learn the steps to get started with Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform and prepare to install IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration.

Product Certification & Training For administrators

Build skills to set up organizational models and governance practices for agile integration

 For solution architects

Gain knowledge on how to architect product solutions for the IBM Cloud Pak for Integration.
Additional integration resources Code patterns

See multiple technologies, products, or services to solve issues across multiple industries.

Tutorials

Access a complete set of steps and sample code to start your integration tutorial journey.

APIs

See the wide array of APIs to help you get the most out of IBM Cloud Pak for Integration.
Take the next step

Interested in our AI-powered integration platform? Speak with an integration software expert today. 

View product docs
More ways to explore Documentation Requirements Support Resources Community