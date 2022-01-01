Explore how integration patterns are evolving towards APIs and microservices, event streaming and agile integration.
Learn about the latest releases, access additional learning documents and find additional ways to get support.
Read blog posts from IBM experts and join discussions. Or sign up for technical workshops featuring products and use cases.
Find the system requirements for platform and OS as well as minimum requirements for each capability type.
Understand how to plan, upgrade, and migrate to Cloud Pak for Integration Version 2022.4.
Use Cloud Pak for Integration as an integration platform, IBM API Connect as an API hub, and Node.js for a backend service and app to call the API.
Learn how to build powerful event-streaming applications with IBM Event Streams and earn your IBM Event Streams Developer Essentials badge.
Build, deploy, secure and manage an API-led integration app with IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, IBM Watson services and non-IBM services.
Learn how to build a fully integrated application with event-driven flows or flows for APIs using IBM App Connect.
Learn the steps to get started with Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform and prepare to install IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration.
Build skills to set up organizational models and governance practices for agile integration
Gain knowledge on how to architect product solutions for the IBM Cloud Pak for Integration.
See multiple technologies, products, or services to solve issues across multiple industries.
Access a complete set of steps and sample code to start your integration tutorial journey.
See the wide array of APIs to help you get the most out of IBM Cloud Pak for Integration.