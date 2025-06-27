From events to outcomes – real-time automation made simple
IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration customers can use the event processing capabilities of IBM Event Automation to build and automate event-driven workflows with a powerful low-code platform—no heavy coding required. Teams can turn raw event data into real-time action through a unified interface that supports alerts, dashboard updates, and automations. IBM Event Streams supports any Kafka implementation—ensuring flexibility across your event architecture.
Quickly build event-driven scenarios with a low-code, drag-and-drop UI. Guided tutorials make it easy to create complex logic—no coding needed.
Combine, filter, and transform events from multiple sources to focus on meaningful data. Aggregate insights over time and easily share flows with JSON import/export.
Trigger automations, alerts, or dashboard updates in real time. Integrate with Slack and IBM App Connect to act on event patterns using business rules.
Test event logic in the editor using historical data, update as needed, and view results instantly. Export output as CSV for further analysis.
Gain real-time insights by connecting and interpreting event streams, identifying key patterns, and acting on trends, risks, or opportunities—before they escalate.
Empower both technical and business users to work with real-time data using a low-code, drag-and-drop interface built on Apache Flink–without the need for heavy coding skill expertise.
Quickly prototype, test, and refine event-driven workflows with built-in experiment and practice functionalities—making it easy to explore new use cases, validate ideas, and accelerate time to value.
Build and instantly test stream processing flows for anything that implements the Kafka Protocol—ensuring flexibility across your event architecture.
