Processing streams of events with Apache Flink can turn raw data into relevant, actionable insights. But finding the right people with the right skills is a challenge. What if you could empower more people without highly specialized skills to work with real-time events?
IBM® Event Automation touts a scalable, low-code event stream processing platform that helps you automate and act on data in real-time. It also enables you to filter, aggregate, transform and join streams of events with assistance and validation at each step. Likewise, it lowers the skills barrier and empowers both business and IT users to define business scenarios and detect when they arise and respond in real-time. Event processing works with any Kafka implementation, and also any other kind of event broker that implements the Kafka Protocol.
Connect the dots between disparate events and respond to new trends, threats and opportunities in real-time. IBM Event Automation gives you the ability to put events into context and get the insights you need before it’s too late.
Process events for real-time intelligence without the technical bottleneck. IBM Event Automation empowers users from all teams to make event processing easy with a drag and drop, low-code interface for Apache Flink.
Drive confidence in scaling event-driven initiatives through the platform's experiment and practice functionalities. IBM Event Automation helps to quickly test new ideas, expand into new use cases and accelerate your time to value.
Secure and manage APIs through their entire lifecycle across multiple cloud and on-premises environments.
Integrate data, build APIs and act on events with a powerful iPaaS, connecting applications and data no matter where they reside.
Add IBM Event Automation to the IBM Cloud Pak for integration to extend your investment and scale with confidence.