Processing streams of events with Apache Flink can turn raw data into relevant, actionable insights. But finding the right people with the right skills is a challenge. What if you could empower more people without highly specialized skills to work with real-time events?

IBM® Event Automation touts a scalable, low-code event stream processing platform that helps you automate and act on data in real-time. It also enables you to filter, aggregate, transform and join streams of events with assistance and validation at each step. Likewise, it lowers the skills barrier and empowers both business and IT users to define business scenarios and detect when they arise and respond in real-time. Event processing works with any Kafka implementation, and also any other kind of event broker that implements the Kafka Protocol.