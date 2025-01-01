IBM Cloud® Object Storage offers plans and storage classes that allow you to balance data-access frequency and cost — tailored to use cases such storage for AI Analytics, cloud-native app data storage, backup and recovery, and data archiving.
A flat, low-cost, all inclusive rate, designed for hot workloads — ideal for AI, cloud native and media content storage.
One-Rate Plan offers simple, predictable, all-inclusive pricing for object storage, eliminating billing complexity. This single flat monthly rate covers storage, API operations, retrieval, and egress — making it ideal for high-activity workloads like media delivery, analytics, or SaaS platforms.
Pricing improves the more data you store.
Key benefits:
Smart tier is built for the changing nature of data. It stores your ever-changing data without cost overruns and automatically bills at the optimal storage rate each month using a built-in pricing tier classification based on your data activity. Smart tier analyzes your monthly activity and bills you at the hot, cool or cold rate based on the amount of storage and access—no retrieval charges, no minimum object size, no minimum duration requirement and no other overhead charges.¹
How it works:
Standard (for active data): Use for active data that's accessed multiple times a month. Your data is immediately available when needed. Common use cases include streaming mobile and web content, DevOps, analytics, collaboration and active content repositories. There are no retrieval charges, no minimum object size and no minimum duration requirement.
Vault (for less active data): Use for less active data that's accessed once a month or less. Data is immediately available when needed. A low retrieval charge applies for reading data. Common use cases include backup and digital asset retention. Vault includes a threshold for object size and storage period with a minimum billable object size of 128 KB and a minimum storage duration of 30 days.
Cold vault (for cold data): Use for data accessed only a few times a year. A larger retrieval charge applies for reading data. Common use cases include long-term backup, large data set preservation or older media content. Cold vault includes a threshold for object size and storage period with a minimum billable object size of 256 KB and a minimum storage duration of 90 days. Objects smaller than the minimum size will incur a charge for the minimum billable object size.
IBM Cloud Object Storage archive and accelerated archive are low-cost options for rarely accessed data that requires long-term retention. Manage your data lifecycle by applying an archive policy for objects written to your object storage buckets in any of the storage classes. With policy-based archive, after the specified duration, objects from any of our storage classes are automatically archived. Objects transitioned from any storage class to archive or that are restored from archive do not incur a minimum storage duration charge associated with the storage class. Once archived, customers can restore a temporary copy of their objects when needed.²
Archive benefits:
Simplify your costs with the One-Rate plan: An all-inclusive, predictable rate. Available for a limited time — as low as USD 12/TB a month — for new workloads.
No code required.
1 Data is classified as Hot if Number of Operations ≥ 1000 x {Storage (GB) - Retrievals (GB)}. Data is classified as Cold if Number of Operations ≤ {Storage (GB) - Retrievals (GB)}. Data is classified as Cool if neither of the above conditions are true. To learn more, see billing topic.
² Archive (for "Cold" archiving data): A restore from Archive takes up to 12 hours. Archive has a minimum storage duration of 90 days. Accelerated Archive (for "Warm" archiving data): A restore from Accelerated Archive takes up to 2 hours. Accelerated Archive has a minimum storage duration of 90 days.