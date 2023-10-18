Bandwidth packages from IBM Cloud

Choose the right bandwidth package for you

“Bandwidth” refers to the public data transfer of inbound and outbound network traffic, both to and from IBM Cloud Data Centers around the globe. Higher bandwidth options — when combined with 10-Gbps port-speed connectivity — enable greater throughput for transaction-intensive workloads, while eliminating bottlenecks and helping meet the needs of your business.
Global private network

In the IBM global private network, inbound and outbound bandwidth are unlimited and not charged.

 Inbound data transfer

Inbound bandwidth is unlimited and not charged.

 Outbound data transfer

Public outbound bandwidth is charged on a tiered basis, with a set allocation for each month.
