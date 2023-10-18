“Bandwidth” refers to the public data transfer of inbound and outbound network traffic, both to and from IBM Cloud Data Centers around the globe. Higher bandwidth options — when combined with 10-Gbps port-speed connectivity — enable greater throughput for transaction-intensive workloads, while eliminating bottlenecks and helping meet the needs of your business.
In the IBM global private network, inbound and outbound bandwidth are unlimited and not charged.
Inbound bandwidth is unlimited and not charged.
Public outbound bandwidth is charged on a tiered basis, with a set allocation for each month.
Plug into our private network with IBM Cloud Direct Link.
Avoid network traffic jams and decrease latency with IBM Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN).
Distribute traffic, improve uptime and scale applications with load balancers.
Hybrid cloud. AI. Transformative technologies. And a whole new way of working.
Try our interactive demo to better understand the collaborative experience of the IBM Garage.
Schedule a no-cost discussion to understand how IBM Garage can accelerate digital transformation for your business.