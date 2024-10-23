Kubernetes-Native Security Now Available for IBM Systems

One of the core aims at IBM is to help make security accessible to all customers and provide security-focused solutions that help businesses innovate with confidence. Today we are proud to inform customers that the latest release (link resides outside ibm.com) of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes (link resides outside ibm.com) extends protections for Red Hat OpenShift (link resides outside ibm.com) clusters running on IBM Power, IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE to address advanced security use cases.
IBM Power, IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE are enterprise-grade platforms that offer high performance, reliability and security for mission-critical workloads. These platforms are used by organizations in industries like banking, healthcare and government, where security and compliance are paramount.
Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise application development platform for building, deploying and running cloud-native applications at scale. Red Hat OpenShift and IBM provide a flexible, open, hybrid and multicloud enterprise platform with security features supporting mission-critical workloads.
Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security is a platform that provides Kubernetes-native security features for containerized applications and infrastructure across the full application lifecycle: build, deploy and runtime. It is designed to help organizations detect and remediate security risks throughout many stages of the container lifecycle by integrating with the Kubernetes API server, container registries and deployment pipelines. Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security is designed to be flexible and scalable, helping organizations to secure Kubernetes clusters across multiple clouds and on-premises environments.
With this new support, IBM customers can now benefit from a comprehensive and automated Kubernetes-native security solution for Red Hat OpenShift running on the aforementioned IBM platforms. Customers on IBM Power, IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE can address advanced Red Hat OpenShift security use cases like shift-left security, full lifecycle vulnerability management, network segmentation and runtime detection and response with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes.
Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for IBM systems positions customers to do the following:
With Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security, IBM customers can now benefit from a comprehensive and automated security solution to help protect their Red Hat OpenShift environments while leveraging the benefits of enterprise-grade platforms like IBM Power, IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE.
