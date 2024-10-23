Kubernetes-Native Security Now Available for IBM Systems

One of the core aims at IBM is to help make security accessible to all customers and provide security-focused solutions that help businesses innovate with confidence. Today we are proud to inform customers that the latest release (link resides outside ibm.com) of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes (link resides outside ibm.com) extends protections for Red Hat OpenShift (link resides outside ibm.com) clusters running on IBM Power, IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE to address advanced security use cases.

IBM Power, IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE are enterprise-grade platforms that offer high performance, reliability and security for mission-critical workloads. These platforms are used by organizations in industries like banking, healthcare and government, where security and compliance are paramount.

Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise application development platform for building, deploying and running cloud-native applications at scale. Red Hat OpenShift and IBM provide a flexible, open, hybrid and multicloud enterprise platform with security features supporting mission-critical workloads.